MUNSTER — Theatre at the Center’s Theatre for Young Audiences completes the 2018-19 show season with a clever new musical spin on the classic storybook stroll of “Little Red Riding Hood” April 8-13.
Written, directed and produced by Charles Misovye and Associates, this one-hour telling of the timeless tale includes music and comedy to appeal to patrons of all ages, but is especially ideal for pre-school through fifth grade.
Jenna Payne stars as the title character who is guided through scenes and songs by the Narrator, played by Jackie Gessert.
The forest adventure includes the red-hooded heroine meeting new friends, like Honey Bunny, played by Mary Nigohsian, and a brave woodcutter, played by Peter Vamvakas, as she makes her way to meet Grandma, played by Nancy Kolton, and avoid the tricks of the Big Bad Wolf, played by Brandon Michaud.
Themes of friendship, courage and a lesson about the importance of following directions and being wary of strangers are included in the reimagined plot.
All TYA public performance prices are $8 per student and $10 for adults. School group prices are $6.50 per student, $8 per adult, and groups of 100 or more students are $5.50 per student and $8 per adult. One complimentary ticket is issued for every 25 paid students.
All performances are at Theatre at the Center at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.
Everyone attending the weekday school performances must have a reservation. Call Charlie Misovye for reservations at 219-836-3258.
On Saturday, April 13, the noon performance of “Little Red Riding Hood” can be paired with the popular “Prince and Princess Party” from 10 a.m. to noon in the ballroom at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. For an additional $12 per person, guests are treated like royalty and provided crowns while enjoying free games and face painting with other activities and prizes, while feasting on a buffet of chicken tenders, French fries, a juice box and chocolate sundae.
Tickets for public performances and the “Prince and Princess Party” are available at the Box Office: Call 219-836-3255 or visit www.TheatreAtTheCenter.com.