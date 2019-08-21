CHESTERTON — From stained glass classes to instruction in jewelry repair, the Chesterton Art Center has a variety of classes from which to choose.
Judy Gregurich and Mark Montgomery will teach an 8-week stained glass open studio from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 3.
The class is designed for students who have taken a previous stained glass class at the Art Center. In class, open studio students will experiment with different types of textured clear glass, copper foil overlay, and sand blasting (etching) to make a unique work of art. The focus will be on texture rather than color.
Students may also work on their own projects at their own pace, with assistance from the instructors as needed. Students are expected to provide their own tools and supplies. It's limited to eight students. The cost is $105, with members receiving a $30 discount. All students must register and pay prior to the first class.
Mary Ann Trzyna teaches a soft pastel workshop for beginner to intermediate adult students from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. Sept. 16.
Students will learn while painting a simple still life set up in the classroom. The workshop will include a discussion of soft pastel brands and types, and pastel paper/board options. The workshop will also include a demonstration of preliminary studies and underpainting techniques. Cost of the workshop is $70 for members, and $90 for non-members.
Caroline Hatch teaches a beginning stringing class from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18. Thhe class is for beginning students or those with some experience who want to brush up on the basics. Upon completion of this class each participant will have a basic understanding of the various techniques required for making fashion jewelry. The student will complete a necklace and bracelet to take home. Kits with all materials are provided.
The cost of class is $55, with members receiving a $20 discount. All supplies and tools will be included.
Robyn Feeley instructed two 4-week whimsical pastel painting classes in the month of September.
A class geared specifically for adults is from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 19. A class for youngsters is offered om 9-11 a.m. Sept. 28
Feeley will help participants create pastel paintings, using her signature style - something between caricature and pure whimsy. Subjects can include wildlife/flora, underwater sea creatures, and fun parody portraitures. Students will learn about the use of color, shape, and blending techniques. They will create three finished pastel paintings and one unique-type frame.
The class costs $90, with members of the Art Center receiving a $20 discount. Supplies are included. The maximum class size is 10 to allow for individualized instruction.
Sue Vrska teaches a mixed media flower canvas workshop from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Students create individually designed papers, and turning them into works of art. The end result is a 3-D piece of art that can enhance any wall.
All suppliesare provided. Cost is $85, with members receiving a $20 discount.
Herb Helm teaches a 3-week watercolor workshop from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 24. Students will create a sunflower using a pour and splatter technique.The class is designed for an advanced beginner and above. Painting the scene will require a number of techniques, including splattering, glazing, and using masking fluid. A supply list will be provided upon registration. The cost of the class is $140, with members of the Art Center receiving a $20 discount.
Carolyn Hatch teaches a jewelry SOS (easy repairs and remedies) class from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 25. The class is designed for those who need guidance completing a jewelry project, or someone interested in learning a few tips and tricks for doing their own repairs.
Cost is $45, with members receiving a $20 discount.
The Chesterton Art Center is located at 115 S. 4th St. For a full list of upcoming classes, see the website at www.chestertonart.com.