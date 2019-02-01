Foreign Film:
Today, we kick off 23 days of daily buildup to the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
We'll start with Best Foreign Film for a reason: No foreign film has ever won Best Picture, but that could change this year. "Roma" tied with "The Favourite" for the most nominations with 10 and is a lock to win this category. It's also the current betting favorite to win Best Picture. Its only competition in this category is Poland's "Cold War," but that's running a distant second. Alfonso Cuaron's semi-autobiographical story of a year in the life of a Mexico City housekeeper and the family she works for is gorgeously filmed in black and white and is a technical masterpiece. It could also make history with its status as a Netflix release with extremely limited actual theatrical presence, which would be another first if it wins Best Picture. The other three candidates here, "Shoplifters" (Japan), "Capernaum" (Lebanon) and "Never Look Away" (Germany) all are worth your time if you seek them out and can tolerate subtitles; they can be found in the city.
Documentary Feature:
"Won't You Be My Neighbor?" is about Mr. Rogers and was considered by many to be the favorite for best documentary. But it didn't make the Oscars cut, and that opened the door for a pretty clear path for "RBG," which focuses on the career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg has been in the news enough lately that "RBG" will get plenty of votes based on her name recognition alone. It also has an original song nominated for an Oscar, which helps its cause. "Free Solo," about rock climber Alex Honnold's scaling of El Capitan, probably is the one that could catch it – but that would be a pretty big upset.