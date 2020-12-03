 Skip to main content
Photographer David Yarrow to visit Schererville

Photographer David Yarrow to visit Schererville

Sweet Home Chicago

"Sweet Home Chicago" is a work by David Yarrow.

 Photo courtesy of Hilton|Asmus Contemporary

Fine-art photographer David Yarrow recently opened his latest exhibit, which is available virtually, at Hilton/Asmus Contemporary in Chicago.

The gallery, founded by Schererville resident Arica Hilton, is showcasing Yarrow's exhibit through March. Yarrow's photography centers on wildlife images. The photographer is also a conservationist. Since 2018, his art has helped raise more than $5.9 million for various charitable causes.

More than 35 photos are in Yarrow's current display. The recent photos were all taken in 2020. Yarrow photographed in locales from Montana and Wyoming to Texas, Iceland and Africa.

The Scottish-born Yarrow will visit Schererville's Briar Ridge Country Club, 123 Country Club Drive, from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday where he'll sign copies of his photography book. For more information and to reserve a space, call 312-852-8200.

