NEW YORK — Rita Moreno's portrayal of Anita in the classic 1961 film "West Side Story" won her an Oscar. Now, she has a different part in a remake directed by Steven Spielberg.
The publicist for the 86-year-old Moreno confirmed Wednesday that she'll play Valentina, a reworked version of the character of Doc, the owner of a corner store where Tony works. Ansel Elgort has been cast as Tony.
The story follows two star-crossed lovers, Tony and Maria, who are each associated with rival New York street gangs.
The Pulitzer-winning playwright Tony Kushner is adapting the script. Moreno also will serve as an executive producer.
Filming is set to begin next summer.
The original 1961 movie was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. It was adapted from the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn was inspired by William Shakespeare's play, "Romeo and Juliet."
The music was by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The play and movie were set in an ethnic, blue-collar neighborhood in New York City's Upper West Side in the mid 1950s.
The original movie stars Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, Rita Moreno, and George Chakiris. The film received high praise from critics and viewers, and became the second highest grossing film of the year in the United States.
It was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 10, including Best Picture (as well as a special award for Robbins), becoming the record-holder for the most wins for a movie musical.