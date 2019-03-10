Chamber music will be popping up in unusual locations across Northwest Indiana during the month of March.
Project Listen Up, the brainchild of Valparaiso resident Debra Silvert, is an interactive concert experience that is meant to pull classical music out of the concert hall and take it to the places people hang out.
Silvert, a critically acclaimed flutist, is one-half of Duo Sequenza, a flute and classical guitar chamber ensemble.
The other half, Chesterton native Paul Bowman, is a world-renowned classical guitarist. Together, they love to play contemporary pieces with tie-ins to popular music, including Latin, rock, folk and tango references.
From 1988 to 1993, Duo Sequenza was a highly successful ensemble; then life happened. Bowman married and moved away; Silvert spent the next 21 years home-schooling her four children.
In 2014, when her youngest was 18, Silvert was ready to play again. She and Bowman reunited for their first concert in 2015.
Silvert returned to a different classical music scene, however.
Audiences for chamber music have dwindled, and booking associations have disappeared. Bowman, now living in Ashville, North Carolina, has found a niche playing gigs of what he calls background music in upscale restaurants and at weddings and other events.
“These days making a living playing classical music has become a 'gig economy,' ” he said.
Silvert, however, is positive there’s an audience for contemporary classical music. Her goal is to identify them.
Her idea — take the music to potential listeners, connecting with them at non-traditional venues — became Project Listen Up.
Her plan — look for places where people might hang out, such as coffeehouses, microbreweries, wineries, beauty salons, shops, libraries, corporate or factory lunchrooms, or even South Shore stations.
After creating Chamber Music Inc., a 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit corporation, for Duo Sequenza, Silvert applied for and received a grant from the Indiana Arts Commission to fund Project Listen Up.
The grant will allow Duo Sequenza to embark on a mini-tour, playing at 15 different venues across three counties during March.
Silvert said she is devoted to the work of certain contemporary composers whose music can only be done by flute and guitar.
She hopes audiences will experience "idea synesthesia" while listening, that is, letting the senses inform each other. For example, she said, “I can make my flute sound dark and chocolatey, or velvety.”
The music selections for Project Listen Up will be specifically tailored to the venue, including titles such as:
• “Bach’s Lunch Hour” at 11 a.m. April 4 in NIPCSO’s corporate dining room in Merrillville
• "Inner Space" at 8 p.m. March 23 at Marc t. Nielsen Interiors Antique Shop in Valparaiso
• "Five Senses Tasting" at 3 p.m. March 31 at LambStone Cellars Winery in Valparaiso
* "Journey Beyond the Notes" at 3 p.m. March 29 at The Village Traditions Clubhouse in Burns Harbor
The mini-concerts may be preceded by a discussion of the music and what to listen for. Silvert suggests the following questions to help listeners engage with the music:
• What do you think?
• What did you hear?
• How many people do you think agree/disagree with you?
Later this year, Duo Sequenza will present two free-to-the-public Audience Interactive Concert Experiences featuring the “South Shore Suite” by Indiana composer Jorge Muñiz at the Gene Stratton-Porter and Limberlost State Historic sites in Rome City and Geneva, Indiana.
“South Shore Suite” is a 26-minute musical epilogue to the sights along the South Shore Rail including South Bend, Princess Mishawaka, Mount Baldy, Lake Michigan, Diana of the Dunes, and Dillinger’s run.
This interactive experience also will have Duo Sequenza first play outtakes of the music and then ask audiences to participate in a discussion before the pair play the entire piece.
The Audience Interactive Concert Experiences are funded through an Arts in the Parks and Historic Sites grant through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
If wishes were dreams, Silvert said she'd eventually like to have a South Shore Sequenza Day in multiple South Shore stations (five interactive events, ideally in every other station between Michigan City and Randolph Street in Chicago). The event, entitled “Train your ears for a journey beyond the ordinary,” would include a 15-minute piece from the South Shore Suite, which is imitative of the trains.
Project Listen Up will conclude April 7 with an album pre-release event from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Barnes & Noble in Valparaiso. Duo Sequenza will release their new album, “Yes … It’s a Thing!” April 26.
Silvert said the Barnes & Noble event will be the only time the album will be available before the April 26 release, and at a special price of $13.50 instead of the retail price of $16.99.
At 1 p.m., Little Nutbrown Hare from the children's book, "Guess How Much I Love You," will make an appearance.
The centerpiece of the album is Muñiz's “South Shore Suite.” Since chamber music is on the upswing in Latin America, Duo Sequenza also has a Latin album in the works that will feature an 18-minute piece of evocative Latin music, “Sonatina Eceratorial,” by Marcelo Beltran.
Invite Duo Sequenza to perform at your business:
If you would like Debra Silvert and Paul Bowman to perform at your business or venue during March, email her at devorahyael@gmail.com or call her at 219-628-0914.
Duo Sequenza's March appearances in the Region (all times are Chicago time):
6 p.m. March 11 - "Words Made Music" - Ned Rorem's Romeo and Juliet, Westchester Library Baugher Center, 100 W. Indiana, Chesterton
8 p.m. March 13 - "Signs of the Times" - Simko Signs, 1454 S. State Road 2, Valparaiso
8 p.m. March 16 - Salon Concert, The Valparaiso Inn, 301 Washington St., Valparaiso
4 p.m. March 18 - "Words Made Music" - Ned Rorem's Romeo and Juliet, Hebron Public Library, 201 W. Sigler Street, Hebron
3 p.m. March 19 - "Words Made Music" - Ned Rorem's Romeo and Juliet, Acheff Gallery at Lake County Public Library, 1919 W. 81st Avenue, Merrillville
8 p.m. March 23 - "Inner Space" - Marc t. Nielsen Interiors Antique Shop, 734 Old Suman Road, Valparaiso
1 p.m. March 24 - "Once Upon a Concert" - The Art Barn School of Art, 695 North 400 East, Valparaiso
1 p.m. March 27 - "Bach's Lunch Hour" - The Main Commons, Ivy Tech Community College, Valparaiso
2 p.m. March 28 - "The Hair (!?!) Salon Concert" - Vincent's Hair Design, 12 Washington St., Valparaiso
3 p.m. March 29 - "Journey Beyond the Notes" - Interactive Concert, The Village Traditions Clubhouse, 331 S. Boo Road, Burns Harbor
3 p.m. March 31 - "Five Senses Tasting" - LambStone Cellars Winery, 1555 W. Lincolnway, Valparaiso (per-person admission)
10:15 a.m. April 2 - "Words Made Music" - Ned Rorem's Romeo and Juliet, South Haven Public Library, 403 West 700 North, Valparaiso
6 p.m. April 3 - "Words Made Music" - Ned Rorem's Romeo and Juliet, Valparaiso Public Library, 103 Jefferson St., Valparaiso
11 a.m. April 4 - "Bach's Lunch Hour" - NIPSCO Corporate Cafeteria, 801 E. 86th Ave., Merrillville
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 7 - "Sound Off" Project Listen Up! CD Album pre-release event, Barnes & Noble, 150 Silhavy Road, Valparaiso
Antique crystal Flute:
In her quest for new audiences, Debra Silvert has a secret weapon — an antique crystal flute. She said she’s found that it’s a draw.
“People will come out for one of our (Duo Sequenza) concerts when they hear about the crystal flute. Once we have them, we expose them to the rest of what we’re doing,” she said of her interest in exposing ordinary people to classical and chamber music.
Silvert has owned her crystal flute, which is more than 200 years old, since 1998. At first, she treated it like a collector’s item, never to be touched.
She said, “The flute remained safe and sound in its case with an occasional visit from me until winter 2014, when a flutist friend convinced me that I had a moral imperative to concertize with it.”
Silvert’s crystal flute was made in 1816 by Claude Laurant, a Parisian watchmaker and mechanic. It is one of about 150 still in existence, mostly in museum collections.
Of those still in private hands, only four are actually played in performance. Silvert’s flute is made of lead crystal, with sterling silver keys. It has a large faceted quartz crystal on the crown.
When she began to play her treasure, “I had quite a learning curve, since my crystal flute has only 4 keys, while contemporary flutes have 18 keys," she said.
“It is easiest to play in G, which is lucky, since there are lots of pieces written in G.”
Silvert celebrated the flute’s 200th year by commissioning composer Gary Schocker to write a piece called “Crystal Healing,” which premiered at the National Flute Association’s Annual Convention in San Diego in 2016.