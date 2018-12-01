Comic antics and mayhem of all types will descend on stage when "The Play That Goes Wrong" comes to Chicago.
"We're saying it's kind of like if Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes had an illegitimate Broadway baby," said Evan Alexander Smith, actor in "The Play That Goes Wrong."
"It's two hours of slapstick fun," Smith said. Smith portrays characters Chris and Inspector Carter in the murder-mystery play-within-a-play that is directed by Matt DiCarlo.
"The Play That Goes Wrong" opens Dec. 4 and runs through Dec. 17 at The Oriental Theatre in Chicago.
For audience members not sure of what they'll see in this production, Smith said "there's not a whole lot people need to know going into it."
The storyline revolves around a theater group planning to perform the production, "The Murder at Haversham Manor," and everything involved in putting it together in addition to all the mishaps that actually happen on opening night.
"It's a show with no deep messages and no political agenda," Smith said. The actor said with the current tense times in America, this type of production is welcome on the theatrical scene.
To have a show that has a lot of "joy and laughter" — that's the best "tonic," Smith said.
The actor said he's enjoying performing in the production."It's so much fun and so much work, in equal measure," he said, laughing.
"There's no way you can't have a good time," Smith said, about the show.
"The Play That Goes Wrong," which won Best New Comedy at The Laurence Olivier Awards in 2015, opened on Broadway in 2017.
The touring production's cast began rehearsals in August. Smith said the cast for the show really works as a team closely. Because of the fast-paced nature of the production, the quick timing of scenes and the details involved, Smith said it was essential cast members exhibit strong team-player skills.
"The philosophy (for this show) is that working as an ensemble of actors is important," Smith said.
Smith last performed in the Chicago area in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at Drury Lane Theatre last January. He's also appeared in "Amazing Grace" on Broadway; the national tour of "Dirty Dancing"; and other works.
"I love Chicago," Smith said. "It's starting to feel like it's a second artistic home for me."
Smith praised the top-notch theaters in Chicago as well as theatergoers.
"Audiences there are sophisticated and smart. They're always down for a good time," Smith said.
"The Play That Goes Wrong" runs Dec. 4 to 16 at The Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $25 to $98. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com. In addition, a digital lottery for tickets begins Dec. 3. Twenty tickets will be sold for each performance at $25 each in the digital lottery. The lottery will happen online only the day before each performance. Visit broadwayinchicago.com/show/the-play-that-goes-wrong/