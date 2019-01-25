This is the last weekend to catch the eerie, atmospheric tale of a man disillusioned, depressed, debauched, who decides to chuck it all — career and family — to pursue a beautiful, alluring woman.
He finds himself on a most-unexpected adventure that leads him at the end — improbably but definitively — to a lovely, lonely redemption.
"St. Nicholas," at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, is a two-act monologue by Irish playwright Conor McPherson that engages your imagination and draws you in so deep, you feel like you are experiencing his travails right alongside him.
It's also a chance to see Brendan Coyle — probably best known in the U.S. as "Downton Abbey's" Mr. Bates — in quite a different drama, which gives him free rein to display his formidable talent. He is mesmerizing, and the set and direction complement his complex characterization.
"St. Nicholas" starts with him pacing about in a ramshackle room, the windows covered in newspaper, and buckets holding leaking water from several places in the ceiling.
There is only a writing desk and a chair, and he begins to spin his yarn, occasionally spreading handfuls around the room of what appear to be salt or rice pellets. Mysterious, indeed.
The man is a Dublin theater critic, or was one — cynical, caustic, cryptic as he recounts his life and envelopes you in the tale of how he came to be a fallen man in this dim room.
It may seem too glib that McPherson chose such an easy foil to portray his protagonist — playwrights and critics having an understandable enmity, or at least wariness, between them. But it's as good a metaphor as any for a rapscallion, a cad, a loathesome bloke who's lost his way, his family, his dignity.
By the end, after we learn of his collusion with a houseful of vampires, it's clear this won't be exactly a happy ending. But it is surprisingly deeply satisfying, comforting, even.
Watching McPherson's plays, at least the other two I've seen, "The Weir" and "The Seafarer," are a lot like getting lost on a dark night in a familiar place. You're a bit scared, because you don't know quite when you'll find your way; but you're also intrigued, because you are immersed in an alien landscape you thought you knew well.
His stories also have a darkly woo-woo element, with some supernatural shade that, in McPherson's hands, seems perfectly natural even as it brings a slightly menacing flavor to the action. In "St. Nicholas," for instance, you don't doubt that there could be — actually are — vampires living in a big city.
This is the U.S. premiere of "St. Nicholas," this production having played previously in Ireland at the Donmar Warehouse and the Dublin Theatre Festival. Catch it if you can.
FYI: "St. Nicholas" plays through Jan. 27 at the Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, Chicago. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $31 to $85. To buy tickets, visit GoodmanTbeatre.org/StNicholas or call 312-443-3800. Student $10 day-of tickets; limit four, with valid student ID (promo code 10TIX).