Fans of the 1993 movie "A Bronx Tale" will want to see the musical version of the hit film.
"A Bronx Tale" continues to March 24 at James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. Featuring a large, energetic cast, "A Bronx Tale"offers an engaging look at the characters living in a Bronx neighborhood during the '60s.
The show, featuring book by Chazz Palminteri, stars music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. "A Bronx Tale" is directed by actor Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks with choreography by Sergio Trujillo.
Family ties, loyalty to friends and family, race relations and the rich culture of a neighborhood are among central themes in the production. The story told in "A Bronx Tale" highlights the relationship between a young man and his father versus the mob boss who's grooming him for a crime-filled life.
The live production of "A Bronx Tale" debuted in Spring 2016 at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey.
Actor Joe Barbara portrays a strong, likeable mob boss Sonny while Joey Barreiro does a fine job of portraying Calogero, who quickly becomes influenced by Sonny. Young Calogero was played by Frankie Leoni, who commands the stage anytime he's on it despite his young age.
Included in the ensemble cast are Richard H. Blake as Calogero's father Lorenzo; Michelle Aravena as Rosina, Calogero's mother; and Brianna-Marie Bell as Jane.
The music in the production moves the show along quickly. Song selections are perfectly suited for the different scenes in which they're placed. The tunes represent the musical styles of the 1960s from doo-wop to ballads and soulful renditions.
Among highlighted numbers are opening tune "Belmont Avenue," "Look To Your Heart," sung with much feeling by Blake and Leoni; "Out of Your Head," performed by Barreiro and Bell; "One Of The Great Ones," performed by Barbara; and "Nicky Machiavelli," performed by Barbara and other ensemble cast members.
FYI: "A Bronx Tale" continues to March 24 at James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph, Chicago. Tickets are $27 to $98. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com