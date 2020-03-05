A Dance Classic: Alvin Ailey's troupe returns to Chicago with Gary native

Renaldo Maurice is thrilled to be returning to Chicago with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

"My spirit is really happy and full of joy," said Maurice, who will be seeing family members and friends during his visit.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform through March 8 at The Auditorium Theatre.

Maurice, a Gary native, has been dancing with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for more than eight seasons. He said he took last year off to do a variety of other projects.

"I did some other things such as acting, teaching and choreographing. It was good," Maurice said. "But now I'm back. I'm blessed and all is well with me." Maurice added the time off was rewarding and refreshing.

"I've come back with a fresh mindset and a whole new perspective," he said.

The dancer, 28, who formerly studied dance at South Shore Dance Alliance in Gary, began his work with the esteemed Ailey company as a member of the junior troupe Ailey II.

"I'm in a very good place as a mature artist now. I can help the younger members," he said, adding he can offer advice on the dance art and working with the company.

