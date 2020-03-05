You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
A Dance Classic: Alvin Ailey's troupe returns to Chicago with Gary native
alert top story urgent

A Dance Classic: Alvin Ailey's troupe returns to Chicago with Gary native

{{featured_button_text}}

Renaldo Maurice is thrilled to be returning to Chicago with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

"My spirit is really happy and full of joy," said Maurice, who will be seeing family members and friends during his visit.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform through March 8 at The Auditorium Theatre.

Maurice, a Gary native, has been dancing with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for more than eight seasons. He said he took last year off to do a variety of other projects.

Renaldo Maurice

Renaldo Maurice

"I did some other things such as acting, teaching and choreographing. It was good," Maurice said. "But now I'm back. I'm blessed and all is well with me." Maurice added the time off was rewarding and refreshing.

"I've come back with a fresh mindset and a whole new perspective," he said.

Gary native honored to perform with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The dancer, 28, who formerly studied dance at South Shore Dance Alliance in Gary, began his work with the esteemed Ailey company as a member of the junior troupe Ailey II.

"I'm in a very good place as a mature artist now. I can help the younger members," he said, adding he can offer advice on the dance art and working with the company.

In addition to the company performances, Maurice often teaches master classes during the troupe's engagements in various cities. He's often taught master classes at South Shore Dance Alliance and said he'll be visiting the alliance and former teacher Larry Brewer at some point during this engagement.

ODEChoreographer: Jamar RobertsAlvin Ailey American Dance TheaterCredit Photo: ©Paul Kolnikstudio@paulkolnik.comnyc 212-362-7778

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performs "Ode." The troupe will perform through March 8 at The Auditorium Theatre in Chicago.

During Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's performances, the troupe will be presenting various company classics as well as Chicago premieres and Midwest premieres.

On the roster will be the Midwest Premiere of Donald Byrd's "Greenwood," Darrell Grand Moultrie's "Ounce of Faith" and Jamar Roberts' "Ode." There will also be Chicago premieres of Ronald K. Brown's "The Call" and Aszure Barton's "Busk." Works by Lar Lubovitch, Judith Jamison and Robert Battle will also be featured.

"'Busk' is a really beautiful work," Maurice said, adding it's an ode to "victims of gun violence."

Alvin Ailey Dance Theater features Gary native

Maurice mentioned the piece by Judith Jamison called "Divining" is also a special work. The dancer said he admires Jamison and how the acclaimed dancer and former artistic director still works so closely with the Ailey troupe.

Every Ailey dance production ends with "Revelations," which is the iconic work choreographer Ailey debuted in 1960. For Maurice, it's always a joy to perform in the acclaimed work.

Maurice said he gets back to the Region about three to four times a year whether or not he's performing here.

12 Things to do in the Region this week

FYI

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform through March 8 at The Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $35.Call 312- 341-2300 or visit AuditoriumTheatre.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts