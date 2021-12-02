A ‘Fabulous’ favorite returns to Towle

Jeff Casey, director of Hammond’s Towle Theater’s “A Fabulous '50s Christmas,” noted the positive response area theatergoers have given to the return of the theater company’s Christmastime favorite.
“People love this show with all of the return guests over the years and people making it a tradition,” he said. “People, I think, are excited to get back into theaters and get to see ‘Fab '50s’ back on the stage.”
“There are people who avoided doing anything since the shutdown last spring and this is their first foray back into the public environment,” he added. “I’m hoping that is boding well for us.”
Opening Friday and running through Dec. 19, “Fabulous” brings the late '50s and early '60s back to life, paying tribute to the family-geared, television Christmas specials from that time period hosted by the welcoming likes of Perry Como and Andy Williams. “Fabulous” also includes reenactments of the commercials that aired during that golden era.
“Fabulous” is an original Towle production, created by Casey, who also serves as Towle’s artistic director, and Kevin Bellamy, Towle director of administration. It was first staged in 2002 and ran for 15 subsequent seasons and was well received by area theatergoers: full runs of the revue sold out prior to the first curtain opening in several past years.
“I think the reason the show has been a success for us over the years is that we work really hard to pay tribute and homage to the hokiness of the time period without making fun of it,” Casey said. “It’s a very nostalgic period in time for a lot of our guests who look back on it so fondly, so you never want to make fun of how innocent everything was.”
In 2018, Towle put “Fabulous” on ice for other holiday themed productions but were ready to resurrect their show in 2020. As with most area theater companies, Towle laid low last year as a result of the pandemic.
“The whole time during the shutdown, we knew if we survived (the economic fallout from the pandemic), that ‘Fab '50s’ would be what we’d present,” Casey said.
Bringing “Fabulous” back to Towle are Trillium Faltico, Natalie Rae, Emil Ginter, Cory McMenomy, Danielle Kerr and Jim LaPietra.
Towle Theater will next host a 2022 season preview at 7 p.m. Jan. 8 and 1 p.m. Jan. 9.
All patrons for Towle’s “Fabulous” production must show proof of vaccination and wear masks.
FYI: “A Fabulous '50s Christmas” runs at 8 p.m. Dec. 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5, 12 and 19 at Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. Tickets are $21. Call 219-937-8780 or visit TOWLETHEATER.ORG.