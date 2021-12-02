A ‘Fabulous’ favorite returns to Towle

Jeff Casey, director of Hammond’s Towle Theater’s “A Fabulous '50s Christmas,” noted the positive response area theatergoers have given to the return of the theater company’s Christmastime favorite.

“People love this show with all of the return guests over the years and people making it a tradition,” he said. “People, I think, are excited to get back into theaters and get to see ‘Fab '50s’ back on the stage.”

“There are people who avoided doing anything since the shutdown last spring and this is their first foray back into the public environment,” he added. “I’m hoping that is boding well for us.”

Opening Friday and running through Dec. 19, “Fabulous” brings the late '50s and early '60s back to life, paying tribute to the family-geared, television Christmas specials from that time period hosted by the welcoming likes of Perry Como and Andy Williams. “Fabulous” also includes reenactments of the commercials that aired during that golden era.