Andy Leahy, director of Chicago Heights Drama Group’s “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” has put himself and his cast through no small amount of hard work to bring the classic comedy to life.
“The jokes are done one after another,” he said. “I told the cast to work on the details of each small joke. Even though it may seem like a waste of time to spend so much time on a silly joke, they all build to laughter.”
Opening April 26 and running through May 5 at Drama Group’s Milord Studio Theatre, “Forum” follows Pseudolus, a slave in ancient Rome who, in trying to earn his freedom, assists his young master Hero in winning the heart of Philia.
Finding inspiration in the writings of Roman playwright Titus Maccius Plautus, “Forum” was brought to the stage in 1962 by Larry Gelbart, who would usher “M*A*S*H” to the small screen, and comedy veteran Bert Shevelove. The music is provided by Stephen Sondheim in what was his first Broadway production.
Featuring songs such as “Comedy Tonight,” “Lovely” and “Pretty Little Picture,” “Forum” ran for nearly 1,000 performances in its initial run and took home a half dozen Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Author. A 1995 Broadway revival netted “Forum” another Tony, for Nathan Lane’s performance as Pseudolus.
“(The writers) honed this piece so well that it can’t help but be funny,” Leahy said. “It’s not dated because it’s dated from so long ago, but it uses physical comedy and slapstick comedy. It’s not deep thought and something people need to think heavily about. It’s just fun.”
Tyler McMahon is Pseudolus, Nick Dages is Hero and Julia Gorban is Philia in Drama Group’s production of “Forum.” Also included in the cast are Kanoa Mulling as Hysterium, the head slave, Joey Coffey as Erronius, Philia’s father and Ken Garner as Miles Gloriosus, a warrior who also has his sights set on Philia.
“It’s moving along very well,” Leahy said. “Most of (the cast) get the comedy, a few of them are very young and they’re realizing what the comedy is about.”
Next up for Drama Group is a production of “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” scheduled to open at Drama Group’s Milord Theatre June 7.