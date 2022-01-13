A heavy 'Oklahoma' descends on Chicago

Anyone expecting a light and whimsical "Oklahoma" will be surprised at the production currently playing in The Windy City.
"Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma" continues to Jan. 23 at CIBC Theatre in Chicago.
The Tony Award winning production, directed by Daniel Fish, is definitely not the rip-roaring musical theatergoers have seen for decades on the stage and in film.
This "Oklahoma," which features a diverse cast, is a stripped down theater work, which also attempts to make statements and offer heavy messages about the ills of the country, justice, government and man's inhumanity to man.
"Oklahoma," which was Rodgers and Hammerstein's first musical, is the story, in summary, of the developing romance of Curly and Laurey as well as other "triangle" love predicaments in a small Oklahoma town. The show originally opened on Broadway in 1943 and the popular film "Oklahoma" debuted in 1955. This production of "Oklahoma" won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 2019.
The production stars Sasha Hutchings as Laurey Williams and Sean Grandillo as Curly McLain while actor Sis portrays Ado Annie, Barbara Walsh takes on the role of Aunt Eller, Hennessy Winkler stars as Will Parker and Christopher Bannow portrays Jud Fry.
The first act of the show proved a bit too long and featured a "slowed down" delivery of the majority of the songs which are usually performed more energetically. This "Oklahoma" also gets rid of a large orchestra and opts for a bluegrass-style band placed right on stage.
In fact, the actors also sit on stage throughout the performance, giving the show even more of a no-frills look.
Despite the less peppy song deliveries, there were highlighted vocal performances including Hutchings' strong and attractive delivery in the ballad "People Will Say We're in Love." Actor Sis, as Ado Annie, proved a spitfire entertainer and was quite humorous and feisty while performing "I Cain't Say No" and "All Er Nuthin," a tune sung with Hennessy Winkler as Will Parker. Sis and Winkler proved a joyous and comical pair to watch.
Those audience members looking for large scale dance numbers on stage would have been disappointed. There wasn't much dancing in the production except for the dream ballet sequence which starred more of a modern and also very heavy and artsy interpretative dance segment.
With an ending that surely surprised many audience members, it was difficult to leave this show with a song in your heart. But it definitely gave everyone something to think and talk about.
FYI: "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma" runs Tuesday to Jan. 23 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago. Tickets range from $27 to $98. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.