A heavy 'Oklahoma' descends on Chicago

The first act of the show proved a bit too long and featured a "slowed down" delivery of the majority of the songs which are usually performed more energetically. This "Oklahoma" also gets rid of a large orchestra and opts for a bluegrass-style band placed right on stage.

In fact, the actors also sit on stage throughout the performance, giving the show even more of a no-frills look.

Despite the less peppy song deliveries, there were highlighted vocal performances including Hutchings' strong and attractive delivery in the ballad "People Will Say We're in Love." Actor Sis, as Ado Annie, proved a spitfire entertainer and was quite humorous and feisty while performing "I Cain't Say No" and "All Er Nuthin," a tune sung with Hennessy Winkler as Will Parker. Sis and Winkler proved a joyous and comical pair to watch.

Those audience members looking for large scale dance numbers on stage would have been disappointed. There wasn't much dancing in the production except for the dream ballet sequence which starred more of a modern and also very heavy and artsy interpretative dance segment.