When it comes to special holiday shows, "The Nutcracker" ranks high on theater fans' lists.
Various dance companies throughout the Region and Chicagoland annually offer productions of the beloved holiday show.
Two of the popular renditions of the production are presented by Indiana Ballet Theatre and The Joffrey Ballet.
"We're performing the ballet in three different places this year," said Gloria Tuohy, founder and artistic director of Indiana Ballet Theatre. IBT will present "The Nutcracker" on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 at Crown Point High School, on Dec. 7 and 8 at Valparaiso High School and on Dec. 13, 14 and 15 at Indiana University Northwest.
"This is our 21st year," said Tuohy. "Audiences come back year after year." IBT previously performed the holiday classic for many years at the now defunct Star Plaza Theatre.
"Many people have grown up with the production. It's a part of everybody's Christmas," she said.
Indiana Ballet Theatre operates both a ballet company and a school. In the holiday show, various dancers are featured from the company with some members from its training company and some special guests. Other cast members are children and adults from the community.
"The Nutcracker" tells the story of young Clara who is taken on a winter adventure with Dr. Drosselmeyer where she encounters a battle between mice and toy soldiers, visits the Kingdom of Sweets in an enchanted forest and other adventures.
IBT's version tells the traditional tale of Clara and her adventures.
The Joffrey Ballet's newest version of "Christopher Wheeldon's The Nutcracker," which is being performed for the third year, transforms the story a bit and sets it in Chicago. The Joffrey Ballet will present "The Nutcracker" Dec. 1 through 30 at The Auditorium Theatre in Chicago. The production was created by Wheeldon specifically for The Joffrey Ballet.
The Joffrey's story veers from the traditional one, which focuses on Clara, from a high-brow family, and turns its attention to a setting and family during the time of the Columbian Exposition in Chicago. This "Nutcracker" tells the story of young Marie, who is from a poor, hard-working immigrant family.
Marie, while in a dream, embarks on a journey with a life-size Nutcracker and the Impressario. They travel to the land of the Columbian Exposition, where they visit exciting ethnic pavilions.
"The company has taken real ownership of the work," said Ashley Wheater, artistic director of The Joffrey Ballet. "They love that it was created here for them."
At this time in the company's history, Wheater said they have a particularly strong troupe. "The company is dancing on an incredible level," he said, adding the troupe is really on "its game."
Wheater praised Wheeldon's creation, which has a lot of integrity, he said. The artistic director said audiences as well as the troupe love the fact that it's centered around Chicago. The Joffrey's version also includes children from Chicago, its suburbs and Northwest Indiana in its cast.
The following list is a sample of some of the productions of "The Nutcracker" being presented.
Indiana Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker, " 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 30; 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 at Crown Point High School, 1500 S. Main St., Crown Point; 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Valparaiso High School, 2727 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso; 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14 and 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Indiana University Northwest, Main Stage, 3401 Broadway, Gary. Call 219-755-4444 for prices and more information.
The Joffrey Ballet presents Christopher Wheeldon's "The Nutcracker," Dec. 1 to 30, at The Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. Tickets are $35 to $199. Call 312-386-8905 or visit Joffrey.org.
"The Nutcracker," Through Dec. 30, The Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division St., Chicago. The House Theatre of Chicago is presenting its family-friendly theatrical version of the holiday tale. The production, which is not a ballet, is based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's story. Tickets are $25 to $50. Call 773-769-3832 or visit thehousetheatre.com.
"The Nutcracker," Dec. 1 and 2, Northeastern University Auditorium in Chicago. The Ruth Page Civic Ballet will present its version of the holiday classic at 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 2. Call 312-337-6543.
"The Nutcracker," Center for the Performing Arts at Governors State University, University Park, Illinois and North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, Skokie. Salt Creek Ballet will present the show at 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at Governors State University and 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts.
"Beyond The Nutcracker," Dec. 1 at Valparaiso High School, 2727 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso. Ballet 5:8 School of the Arts will present the production "Beyond the Nutcracker" at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the school. Call 708-329-8773 for prices and more information.