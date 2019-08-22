Fans of Ed Asner's television work will be able to see another side of his talent when the Emmy-Award winning actor performs in the Region this weekend.
Asner brings his one-man show "A Man and His Prostate" to Theatre at the Center in Munster on Aug. 25.
For the last few years, the actor has been touring with the show "A Man and His Prostate," written by television writer Ed Weinberger. Asner, known for many noted television and film roles, including his work on "The Mary Taylor Moore Show" and "Lou Grant," has also been praised for his various theatrical shows. He's performed his one-man show "FDR" to great acclaim through the years as well.
Although "A Man and His Prostate" is about a serious subject, Asner called the production "hilarious" due to the way it's written about by Weinberger, who went through struggles with prostate cancer.
"(Through this show, we're) trying to provide information to people," Asner said. "Every 16 minutes a man dies of prostate cancer. It's a man killer" he said.
Asner said writer Weinberger "lived" this story that's portrayed on stage.
"I can't think of a better handling of this problem than this show," Asner said.
The 89-year-old actor, who was born in Kansas City, Missouri, is a graduate of the University of Chicago. He was formerly the president of the Screen Actors Guild and although he is no longer president, he's still involved in the organization.
Through the years, Asner honed his craft in New York and Chicago. He said he's always loved the stage and enjoys live theatrical work.
"I love the theater. I draw strength from the work," Asner said. "Nothing directs strength to you like a live show."
Television is still always of interest to Asner, who said he has enjoyed recently appearing on Rosario Dawson's show "Briarpatch."
TV projects, he said, "get your motor running" and keeps one immersed in the acting craft.
Another theatrical project Asner is working on is the play "God Help Us."
Audience members who attend "A Man and His Prostate" can also purchase meet and greet tickets to meet Asner. The show is a fundraiser for Theatre at the Center and its projects.