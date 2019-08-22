FYI

"A Man and His Prostate" starring Ed Asner will be performed at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets are $55, $60, $75 and $80. Tickets for a Meet and Greet with Asner are $135 for general public; and $125 for subscribers. Meet and Greet tickets include a ticket to the show, meet and greet with Asner, a VIP commemorative lanyard and a drink ticket for beer, wine or soda. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.