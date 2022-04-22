A lively 'Prom' is presented at Cadillac Palace Theatre

Audience members looking for some energetic dancing and catchy songs will enjoy "The Prom," a musical currently starring on stage in The Windy City.

"The Prom" runs through April 24 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. The national tour, which began last September, will travel the country through October.

Set in the fictitious small town of Edgewater, Indiana, "The Prom," which features a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin and music by Matthew Sklar, tells the story of character Emma, who is banned from the prom because the school's parents and town/school officials aren't happy with her desire to have an inclusive prom. A group of theater folk from New York come to Edgewater to try to help remedy the situation and to promote diversity and inclusivity. And they soon cause a bit of havoc while there.

Actor Kaden Kearney stars as Emma with Kalyn West as Emma's love interest Alyssa. Kearney and West offer a poignant performance of the show's signature tune "Dance With You." Courtney Balan as Dee Dee Allen; Patrick Wetzel as Barry Glickman; and Emily Borromeo as Angie have the audience laughing constantly as three of the Broadway stars who've come to save the day in the small town. Also delivering strong performances are Sinclair Mitchell as Mr. Hawkins; Shavey Brown as Sheldon Saperstein; Ashanti J'Aria as Mrs. Greene; and Bud Weber as Trent Oliver.

"The Prom," which is choreographed and directed by Casey Nicholaw features a variety of fun and large scale dance numbers. Audience members can easily feel the joy from the cast while they're performing the spirited numbers.

The show is a production with a message and relaying the importance of inclusivity is done in a caring way. "The Prom" is reminiscent of the old fashioned musicals with a modern message for audiences.

Among tunes in the show are "Changing Lives," "Just Breathe," "The Acceptance Song," the charming "Zazz," "Unruly Heart" and "It's Time to Dance."

FYI: "The Prom" continues to April 24 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $31 to $82. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

