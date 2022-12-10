'A Magical Cirque Christmas' shares holiday joy

Theater fans looking for a fun way to usher in the holiday spirit should secure a ticket for a truly magical production currently playing in Chicago.

"A Magical Cirque Christmas" continues to Dec. 11 at CIBC Theatre in Chicago.

The show blends cirque arts with magic, music, comedic segments and more for a full variety show experience with a holiday theme. The Broadway in Chicago production "A Magic Cirque Christmas," presented by MagicSpace Entertainment, is a fast-paced show and is a joy to see.

Leading the way on this magical holiday adventure is magician Lucy Darling, aka Carisa Hendrix, who takes audience members on an adventure through time where the spirit of Christmas unfolds throughout the show.

Darling is a great host who infuses her act with much humor and charm.

Holiday tunes inspired by the various decades are featured throughout the show and a selection of cirque artists appear showcasing assorted feats.

Among the fascinating artists appearing in the show are juggler Christopher Stoiney; unicyclist and Rola Bola performer Jonathan Rinney; Kevin Demaro, who performs with Hula Hoop, flying pole and lyra; and foot juggling duo Ray Rodriguez Lara and Henry D’Boyd Collado Green.

Among various feats starring in the show are aerial straps work; contortion flying; high balancing acts; and much more.

For a different entertainment experience to help get into the holiday spirit, catch "A Magical Cirque Christmas."

FYI: "A Magical Cirque Christmas" continues to Dec. 11 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe, Chicago. For prices and times, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

PHOTOS: Beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Orland Park Beginning to look a lot like Christmas In Orland Park Beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Orland Park Beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Orland Park Beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Orland Park Beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Orland Park Beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Orland Park Beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Orland Park Beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Orland Park Beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Orland Park Beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Orland Park