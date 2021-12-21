A Magical Experience: Jamie Allan's 'Magic Immersive' comes to town

Magician Jamie Allan is mesmerizing Chicago audiences with his latest entertainment offering.
Jamie Allan's "Magic Immersive" is currently being presented in the venue at 360 N. State St., Chicago. The revue features assorted illusions, tricks and spectacles performed by a variety of magicians in The Illusionarium at the venue. An exhibit which traces the history of magic and showcases some of the magic world's legendary personalities also stars on the premises.
The show and exhibit are housed on the third and fourth floors of the venue which also houses the Museum of Broadcast Communications.
UK magician Allan said he'd like his show to encourage the "wonder" of a child's imagination. Magic, he said, appeals to inquisitive minds and to those who enjoy experiencing new things. He also believes magic "brings out the child in you."
When Allan first brought his "IMagician" magic show to Chicago's Harris Theater in 2018, he found audiences in the Windy City to be receptive to his style of magic, which blends technology with tradition.
"I found that Chicago was up to seeing something new," Allan said, during a recent interview at the performance space in Chicago.
Along with Allan, Penn Jillette of duo Penn and Teller, was also in town to talk about Penn and Teller's involvement in Allan's new show experience.
Included in the show at "Magic Immersive," which features everything from magicians doing The Houdini Water Escape and a levitation to The Clear Metamorphosis illusion, is a recorded segment starring Penn and Teller teaching audience members to do a specialty card trick.
"Jamie Allan came to us with this idea. This was his brain child," said Jillette, about Allan's request for them to take part in the innovative production. Allan's idea was to have the legendary duo record an engaging card trick but explain how it's done in the video clip. The fascinating part about it is that audience members try the trick themselves while the video clip rolls.
"It's magic that happens in their own hands," Jillette said.
Allan, who has long admired the work of Penn and Teller and is now a friend to the duo, said he's honored to have the video of the Penn and Teller card trick in the show. (A note to readers: Neither Penn and Teller or Allan make live appearances in "Magic Immersive").
"The reaction to Penn and Teller's trick is remarkable," Allan said, adding a type of pandemonium often breaks out in the room after the trick is over.
"Magic is automatically immersive," said Jillette. He added magic naturally beckons those watching to "engage" with what's happening in front of them on different levels.
Allan is known as the "technology magician" in the UK. The magician was always fascinated with technology and began to do magic shows as a teen.
He said his "Magic Immersive" show grew from "the imagination of a child" and from the type of show he would have wanted to see as a young boy.
Jillette said he and Teller are still busy performing their show in Las Vegas at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino.
"We are now the longest running headlining show in Vegas history," he said. "We love doing the show." The duo are also continuing to host the TV show "Fool Us."
"Magic Immersive" features three ticket levels. Guests may purchase VIP, Premiere or Basic. The VIP tickets feature admission to a pre-show in the parlor as well as a limited edition poster, special seating and show and exhibit admission while Premiere features all of the aforementioned except the pre-show in the parlor. Basic admission allows for show and exhibit admission and standing room only. (Note: Many of the illusions are best seen from a standing vantage point since the magic happens all around the audience).