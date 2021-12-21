A Magical Experience: Jamie Allan's 'Magic Immersive' comes to town

Included in the show at "Magic Immersive," which features everything from magicians doing The Houdini Water Escape and a levitation to The Clear Metamorphosis illusion, is a recorded segment starring Penn and Teller teaching audience members to do a specialty card trick.

"Jamie Allan came to us with this idea. This was his brain child," said Jillette, about Allan's request for them to take part in the innovative production. Allan's idea was to have the legendary duo record an engaging card trick but explain how it's done in the video clip. The fascinating part about it is that audience members try the trick themselves while the video clip rolls.

"It's magic that happens in their own hands," Jillette said.

Allan, who has long admired the work of Penn and Teller and is now a friend to the duo, said he's honored to have the video of the Penn and Teller card trick in the show. (A note to readers: Neither Penn and Teller or Allan make live appearances in "Magic Immersive").

"The reaction to Penn and Teller's trick is remarkable," Allan said, adding a type of pandemonium often breaks out in the room after the trick is over.