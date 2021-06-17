A Moving Tribute: 'Kaliedoscope' presented in memory of Molley Lanham

This year, "Kaliedoscope" will be performed in tribute to someone special.

The show will feature a full-length work, choreographed by Lindsey Lanham, a former IBT company member. The work, titled "Opal Rey Trinity" was created by Lanham in tribute to her late sister Molley Lanham, who was killed in 2019.

"The show is a tribute for and to Molley," said Tuohy, who was close to Molley and the Lanham family. Molley and her sisters Lindsey and Lauren took dance classes at the Tuohy studio beginning in childhood.

Tuohy also choreographed a work for Molley last year and she said some of her piece will be included in Lindsey's work. "Opal Rey Trinity" is a full-lenth piece done in four segments and includes multimedia elements.

"I feel that while this a tribute in honor of and for Molley, it's also a beautiful work which stands on its own and that's about human relationships, love and connection," Tuohy said. "If you didn't know it was for Molley, you would be in love with it as a beautiful work. I'm honored to present it."

Tuohy said the costumes for this year's production are particularly special in that they have a blue butterfly embroidered on them.

"Molley was attracted to nature and the beauty of life," she said.