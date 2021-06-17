A Moving Tribute: 'Kaliedoscope' presented in memory of Molley Lanham

It's been a tradition for the last two decades for Indiana Ballet Theatre to present its vibrant modern-contemporary dance concert "Kaliedoscope" to Region audiences.
"I had no idea I'd be doing the show for 22 years," said Amanda Tuohy, associate artistic director of Indiana Ballet Theatre (IBT) and director/producer of "Kaliedoscope."
"Kaliedoscope" will be performed at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at The Hoosier Theatre in Whiting.
Tuohy originally began the "Kaliedoscope" tradition in 1999 and, with it, wanted to bring modern dance to the Region. Tuohy began studying dance at her mother Gloria Tuohy's dance studio, which has had several locations in Northwest Indiana for four decades and is now in Merrillville.
She said when she took classes at different studios in Chicago which were versed in modern dance back in the '90s, she fell in love with the contemporary dance form.
"I found out how much I loved modern dance," Tuohy said. Through "Kaliedoscope," she's been sharing that love of modern and other dance styles annually.
"I wanted to bring people together to celebrate dance and to introduce people to different dance styles," she said.
"Kaliedoscope," which has always been produced and directed by Tuohy, has always included choreography from her as well. She said guest choreographers and guest artists often work on "Kaliedoscope" too. Sixteen dancers will perform in the work. Dancers are a mix of pre-professional performers, alumni of IBT and adult professionals.
This year, "Kaliedoscope" will be performed in tribute to someone special.
The show will feature a full-length work, choreographed by Lindsey Lanham, a former IBT company member. The work, titled "Opal Rey Trinity" was created by Lanham in tribute to her late sister Molley Lanham, who was killed in 2019.
"The show is a tribute for and to Molley," said Tuohy, who was close to Molley and the Lanham family. Molley and her sisters Lindsey and Lauren took dance classes at the Tuohy studio beginning in childhood.
Tuohy also choreographed a work for Molley last year and she said some of her piece will be included in Lindsey's work. "Opal Rey Trinity" is a full-lenth piece done in four segments and includes multimedia elements.
"I feel that while this a tribute in honor of and for Molley, it's also a beautiful work which stands on its own and that's about human relationships, love and connection," Tuohy said. "If you didn't know it was for Molley, you would be in love with it as a beautiful work. I'm honored to present it."
Tuohy said the costumes for this year's production are particularly special in that they have a blue butterfly embroidered on them.
"Molley was attracted to nature and the beauty of life," she said.
Tuohy said she loves her students, company dancers and the community that comes out to support IBT. The associate artistic director said with works she choreographs and what IBT guest artists present, it's always important to "reach people and touch their hearts."