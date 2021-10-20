'A Recipe for Disaster' blends slapstick and small bites

A makeshift restaurant is operating on the premises of Windy City Playhouse located on the Club Level of Petterino's in Chicago.
The immersive show "A Recipe For Disaster," written by Chicago chef Rick Bayless, Carl Menninger and Amy Rubenstein, is a fast-paced production, which is high on slapstick comedy, crazy antics, some interaction and a tasting menu of small bites designed by Bayless.
In "A Recipe for Disaster," audience members watch as a restaurant staff is preparing to celebrate "Influencer Night" at an eatery called The Contumacious Pig. Everything goes haywire throughout the night with dishes being switched on the menu, recipes being ruined and other wacky situations.
Audience members who enjoy some interaction and don't mind slapstick will have an enjoyable time at the show. There are various scenes going on throughout the play between different characters so one also has to make a choice as to which set of characters to watch. Will it be the two female influencers roaming the room that you'll watch or the chefs making a kooky mess in the kitchen?
Depending on where you're sitting it's sometimes hard to keep track of where the characters are or what's happening behind your back. But, it's made clear on the menu/playbill that audience members may walk around to catch all the action."
Prior to being let into the dining room, guests watch the pre-show in the lobby which sets the scene for the story and introduces the characters.
Starting there, audience members are served appetizers or "amuses" such as roasted dates with gorgonzola dolce and cilantro; and crispy pita with homemade hummus, roasted tomatoes and oil-cured olives. A tasty Chicago Paloma, designed by Lanie Bayless, is served with the appetizer course.
The rest of the menu items are served throughout the show although there are various items that appear on the menu that won't show up at one's table. But, that's all part of the zany and playful plot.
Guests attending this dinner-theater production should also note that Chef Bayless does not appear in the show as he did in a 2012 Lookingglass Theatre production called "Cascabel." If anyone is expecting a Mexican-themed menu, that's also not the case.
The play's menu includes a Wild Mushroom Veloute Soup; Fresh Herb Pasta with Maryland Crab, Lemon and Artichokes (the dish that got the highest marks at our table); and Chocolate Fantasy, featuring a mix of mousse and cake for dessert. Wine is also served with the various main dishes.
Play attendees must also keep in mind these are simply tastings so they are small portions.
For prices and more information on the play, visit windycityplayhouse.com.