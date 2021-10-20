'A Recipe for Disaster' blends slapstick and small bites

A makeshift restaurant is operating on the premises of Windy City Playhouse located on the Club Level of Petterino's in Chicago.

The immersive show "A Recipe For Disaster," written by Chicago chef Rick Bayless, Carl Menninger and Amy Rubenstein, is a fast-paced production, which is high on slapstick comedy, crazy antics, some interaction and a tasting menu of small bites designed by Bayless.

In "A Recipe for Disaster," audience members watch as a restaurant staff is preparing to celebrate "Influencer Night" at an eatery called The Contumacious Pig. Everything goes haywire throughout the night with dishes being switched on the menu, recipes being ruined and other wacky situations.

Audience members who enjoy some interaction and don't mind slapstick will have an enjoyable time at the show. There are various scenes going on throughout the play between different characters so one also has to make a choice as to which set of characters to watch. Will it be the two female influencers roaming the room that you'll watch or the chefs making a kooky mess in the kitchen?

Depending on where you're sitting it's sometimes hard to keep track of where the characters are or what's happening behind your back. But, it's made clear on the menu/playbill that audience members may walk around to catch all the action."