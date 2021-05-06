A salute to moms: 'Listen to your Mother' shares thoughts on motherhood

The following are brief bios of the cast members and what they'll be performing.

Valentine Torres

The title of my piece is 'Everyone is a Mother.' I am a career mom as many women are. I juggle my career and motherhood simultaneously. During the day I am Ms. Torres, a Business Dual Credit Instructor at Hobart High School/Hobart University where I advise and teach high school students. After school hours I am Mom to Felix, 14, and Liliana, 11. My children are the center of my world and I am blessed to be their Mom and work hard on my commitment to help them become the best versions of themselves. I also serve as a stepmother to my bonus daughter Anahalia, who is 18 and I am thankful for the support I receive from my husband Aaron.

'Listen to your Mother' is important to me because it highlights that everyone is a mom at some degree or another. Motherhood is a blessing whenever we can play that role. Some of us are mothers to our biological children, while some are mothers to stepchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and even grandchildren.

Stephanie Trendowski