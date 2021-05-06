A salute to moms: 'Listen to your Mother' shares thoughts on motherhood

Everyone has their own ideas about motherhood and the role a maternal figure plays in one's life.
With Mother's Day weekend upon us, a group of Region performers will take to the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hobart Art Theater to express their views on the concept, experiences and importance of motherhood.
"Listen to your Mother," a production featuring stories of mothers of all types and personalities, will be relayed by a cast of local performers. Their works will be a mixture of styles from monologues and poems to letters.
The show was originally started by Ann Imig of Madison, Wisconsin. This year it celebrates its 10th anniversary in Northwest Indiana.
Hobart resident Carrie Bedwell is the producer and director of the Northwest Indiana production and has worked with "Listen to your Mother" for the past four years.
The show is a live event but will also be livestreamed that evening. The Times Media Co., which is one of the sponsors, will livestream Saturday's event.
Show founder Imig's first show centered around storytelling and featured the writers' experiences of motherhood of all types, with each performer/storyteller relaying personal stories of motherhood.
This year's performers will star producer Bedwell and Times editor Marc Chase as well as performers Carri Ables, Mary Lu Cowley, Patty Cowser, Jaime El-Talabani, Bennett Gallivan, Melissa Huffman, Kelly McGuire, Melissa Sickinger, Valentine Torres and Stephanie Trendowski. Acting as master of ceremonies will be Hobart City Councilman Josh Huddleston.
The following are brief bios of the cast members and what they'll be performing.
Valentine Torres
The title of my piece is 'Everyone is a Mother.' I am a career mom as many women are. I juggle my career and motherhood simultaneously. During the day I am Ms. Torres, a Business Dual Credit Instructor at Hobart High School/Hobart University where I advise and teach high school students. After school hours I am Mom to Felix, 14, and Liliana, 11. My children are the center of my world and I am blessed to be their Mom and work hard on my commitment to help them become the best versions of themselves. I also serve as a stepmother to my bonus daughter Anahalia, who is 18 and I am thankful for the support I receive from my husband Aaron.
'Listen to your Mother' is important to me because it highlights that everyone is a mom at some degree or another. Motherhood is a blessing whenever we can play that role. Some of us are mothers to our biological children, while some are mothers to stepchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and even grandchildren.
Stephanie Trendowski
My name is Stephanie, and I reside in Crown Point Indiana. I am a mother, daughter, wife, fur mom, business professor, author, and maternal health ambassador. The title of my piece is 'Moving Mountains for Moms, because this has become my life mission. I function best with a full plate, whether it be teaching, research, conferences, publications, working at the Indiana State Capitol or with Congress in Washington D.C. You’ll also find me at the local dance school with my daughter, sharing the love of art and dance together. Since 2016, my daughter Emma Chloe has been my inspiration to aid in saving the lives of mothers and babies, after we almost lost ours. I hope she too, one day, will follow in my footsteps in aiding the care of others. I was honored when asked to share my story with 'Listen to your Mother,' because every mother deserves having their voices heard. As we say in my field, use your Mom voice, and that’s precisely why events like this are so important.
Melissa Topor Huffman
The title of my piece is "One Tough Mama." I was born and raised in East Chicago, Indiana. I've lived in Hobart for the past 18 years. I am the incredibly proud mom of three, my son Tony 26, and two beautiful girls Ava, 9, and Gracie, 7. I am married to my best friend Brad. It was most definitely worth the wait for him to come into my life.
I worked in senior living/long term care for nearly 15 years as marketing/admissions and just 7 months ago changed gears to be a Community Care Division Manager for Encompass Home Health.
In my spare time I am in the midst of completing my Master's degree. I love to walk, read, sing, and punch my punching bag as stress relief. I have learned through this process that 'Listen to your Mother" is important because even though as moms we tend to compare ourselves, we are ALL doing it right in our own way. It's important to share our stories, successes and failures as moms because it's normal, and it's ok. This is something I recognized writing my piece.
Patty Cowser
My name is Patty Cowser. My husband is Dan Cowser and my daughter is Aubrey Martin. She's married to Tyler Martin and they have a son Gidon. My son is Joey Cowser, who is married to Sami. They have a daughter Addi Grace.
I am one of the Athletic secretaries for Merrillville High School. The title of my piece is "7 out of 9." It’s about growing up in a big family and it is like the television shows that depict a big family. 'Listen to your Mother" is important to me because I get to share my story and I get to be a part of this amazing cast.
Jaime El-Talabani
I'm Jaime El-Talabani and I'm half of the sisters reading 'Sister Moms.' I'm an ICU nurse and mama to two boys, ages 10 and 6. "Listen to your Mother' is important because stories have always been what brings people together. But we have, historically, spent very little time telling stories for or about moms.
Kelly McGuire
I'm Kelly McGuire and I'm the other half of the sisters reading 'Sister Moms.' I'm a stay at home biological, and adoptive mom of 4 kids. 'Listen to your Mother' is important because so many people are craving connection right now and this provides an excellent opportunity to do exactly that. We share the stories, and you share the company.
Mary Lu Cowley
I'm Mary Lu Cowley. I like to think of myself as ageless. I'm a spare parent to four --I don't like the term Stepmother. Fairy tales ruined that. By day I work in an oil refinery and wear a lot of PPE. The best Personal Protection I have though is having been raised by an amazing Mom and Dad. My piece is called 'MIL' and it's about my FAVORITE Mother-in-law. 'Listen to your Mother' is a must see show because it is about, by and for real Moms. Everyone will find someone they relate to. And men need to go so they can learn all our secrets.
Carri Ables
My name is Carri Ables and I’m a resident of Hobart. My piece is called 'One Twenty Eight.' I’m married and mom to a sassy six-year-old daughter. I’m a dialysis social worker. In my spare time, I’m on the PTO of my daughter's school, a coach for the YMCAs, coach to a 5k program, and I run marathons.
I’m proud to have 'Listen to your Mother' in my town at the historic Art Theater. I look forward to it every year. It allows us the opportunity to celebrate and honor moms on their special weekend.
Melissa Sickinger
My husband is Josh Sickinger and my two sons are Henry and Conrad. I have a Purdue University Bachelors of Arts in English Education and Masters Degree in Education Administration. I have been teaching English at Merrillville High School since 2003.
I have grown to love 'Listen to your Mother' since our director, Carrie, first appeared in the production performed in Valparaiso a few years ago. It is one of the most important events that I have been involved in that creates a unique experience for both the cast and the audience.
My piece is titled “That Mom” and I share my experience with being told by other mothers that how I parent is crazy, that I do too much or that some of our family activities are unnecessary. In a very sassy, yet lighthearted way, I own up to the fact that I am proudly “that mom” who does what I feel is the best for my sons.
I hope people experience a connection with one or more of the speakers and know that no matter what their own personal struggles and obstacles are that they are NEVER alone on their journey.
Bennett Gallivan
I am Bennett Gallivan. I have an amazing husband Paul, who shared the stage with me in 2019 and one son, Max, who is currently living in Louisville doing his child neurology residency. I have lived in Hobart since 2013, and I currently work at Merrillville High School as an attendance secretary.
The title of my piece is 'Bennett and Bubby Day.' 'Listen to your Mother' is important to me because it is a way to connect with the community. It is an evening filled with emotions, shared laughter and tears.
Carrie Bedwell
Carrie Bedwell first fell in love with 'Listen to your Mother' as a member of the cast in 2014, when she read “Trust Your Journey,” about her quest to become a mom. Bedwell began producing the show in 2018 and will read “Fur Real”, about the stigma attached to those who deem themselves “fur” parents.
A lifetime Hobart resident, she is married to Rob and is mom to human child, Thayer, and fur kids, Huck and Henley. Additionally she is an English teacher and loves travel and adventure, and leads groups abroad each summer and has visited Spain, England, France, Ireland, Italy and Greece.
'Listen to your Mother' brings a phenomenal group of people together to share universal stories that others can relate to; the good, the bad, the happy, the sad, and the ugly and breathtaking moments shared keep the audience captivated.
Josh Huddlestun
Josh Huddlestun is the MC of the event.
I'm a third generation Brickie. I was born and raised in the greatest city east of the Mississippi- Hobart. I settled down here with my beautiful wife Brittany, our three wonderful children Cali, Harper and Colt. We have 3 dogs, Remi, Stella and Gaines. Outside of being a husband and a father I work for a local family owned company, AmeriClean. I have the luxury of serving the residence of Hobart as a city councilman.
Highlighting mothers and motherhood is what made me gravitate towards 'Listen to your Mother.' I was raised by a single mother and I enjoy listening to what makes every mother so special.
Marc Chase
Marc Chase, editor of The Times, is the only male presenter in the cast this year. Chase is the father of four children. He will relay his story based on a column he wrote about his experience with adoption. "They approached me because of my family situation," Chase said, adding he'd written a column about five years ago as a type of 'dear birth mom" letter to the biological mother of two of his children.
"This is kind of an adaptation of that," Chase said about the presentation he'll share with theatergoers.
"Listen to your Mother" is geared to those 18 and older due to occasional mature subject matter.
A portion of the proceeds from "Listen to Your Mother" will go to Building Brickies, a School City of Hobart program that helps strengthen families.