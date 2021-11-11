A toast to 25 years: West Side Theatre Guild celebrates with movie debut, concert

Spencer said work on the film began last spring. "It's the fictitious story of Gary great LaTroy Hawkins coming home for a baseball clinic," he said.

The director said Hawkins plays himself in the movie. The idea for the film, Spencer explained, was sparked after Spencer learned Hawkins was from Gary and wanted to learn more about the baseball player.

"I felt I should have known more about him," Spencer said. "I wanted to introduce him to a new audience and new generation of fans."

Spencer said he wants to say a big "thank you" to the parents of the guild students for "entrusting their children to us."

"I'm grateful for the support of the Gary Community School Corporation and the community at large," he said.

FYI: The West Side Theatre Guild Celebration will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at 900 Gerry St., Gary. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are free to the public and are available at YWCA 150 W. 15th Ave. Gary, IN 46407 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. through Friday and the City of Gary, 401 Broadway, Gary, IN 46402 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday. A maximum of four tickets per person is available while supplies last. Masks must be worn at all times.

