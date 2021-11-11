A toast to 25 years: West Side Theatre Guild celebrates with movie debut, concert

West Side Theatre Guild (WSTG) is preparing to celebrate a monumental anniversary.
WSTG will celebrate by opening its 25th anniversary season Saturday with a special concert starring gospel singer Yolanda Adams and a film premiere of "For the Love of the Game" by Mark Spencer. Students from the Gary Community School Corporation will open the program.
Spencer, who is the director of West Side Theatre Guild, said it's important to celebrate the monumental anniversary in a big way.
"I wanted to do this (event) in conjunction with other arts educators in the district to magnify the talent and tenacity of our young people," said Spencer.
Spencer added it was a blessing to get singer Adams to perform on the show bill. "She's been a mainstay in contemporary gospel for many years," said Spencer about Adams. He added it will be a great experience for the student performers to open the show and perform before Adams.
Spencer, who directed the film "For the Love of the Game" said he's looking forward to sharing the movie with the community.
The film stars Gary native and MLB Hall of Fame nominee, LaTroy Hawkins, Val Warner, formerly of "Windy City Live," GMS student Jamey Jones and West Side Leadership Academy student Kayla Carpure.
The event will be hosted by Carl Rayford, of WGVE Radio 98.7 FM.
Spencer said work on the film began last spring. "It's the fictitious story of Gary great LaTroy Hawkins coming home for a baseball clinic," he said.
The director said Hawkins plays himself in the movie. The idea for the film, Spencer explained, was sparked after Spencer learned Hawkins was from Gary and wanted to learn more about the baseball player.
"I felt I should have known more about him," Spencer said. "I wanted to introduce him to a new audience and new generation of fans."
Spencer said he wants to say a big "thank you" to the parents of the guild students for "entrusting their children to us."
"I'm grateful for the support of the Gary Community School Corporation and the community at large," he said.
FYI: The West Side Theatre Guild Celebration will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at 900 Gerry St., Gary. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are free to the public and are available at YWCA 150 W. 15th Ave. Gary, IN 46407 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. through Friday and the City of Gary, 401 Broadway, Gary, IN 46402 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday. A maximum of four tickets per person is available while supplies last. Masks must be worn at all times.