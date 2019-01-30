Peggy Glennie, director of Hammond Community Theatre’s staging of “And the Winner Is,” knew she found a winning story to bring to the stage with the first reading of its script.
“It takes a lot to make me laugh,” she said. “I was reading this in public and I was laughing, and people were looking at me asking ‘What are you reading?’ It’s very funny.”
Running Feb. 8 through 17 at Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey, “Winner” is the tale of Tyler Johnes, an Oscar-nominated actor who leaves this mortal coil the night before the Academy Awards. At his otherworldly stop – an alcohol-free Irish pub - Johnes pulls no punches in his attempts to return to life in order to be present for the ceremony.
“Winner” was penned by acclaimed American playwright and author Mitch Albom, whose credits include acclaimed works such as “Tuesdays with Morie,” “For One More Day” and “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven.” “Winner,” which is Albom’s second comedy, made its stage debut in Chelsea, Michigan in 2005.
“I hope (audiences) have a fun evening and just a good time,” Glennie said of her play. “If they think about it, (the moral is) try to be nice. You don’t have to agree with (other people), just do the right thing.”
Marc Ryser stars as Johnes in Hammond Community Theatre’s “Winning” production. He is joined onstage by Dean Johanson as Seamus, whom Johnes defends himself to in the afterlife, Bonnie Johnson as Johnes ex-wife, Sheri, Diana Smoot as his girlfriend, Serenity and Pat Pohrte as Teddy LaPetite, Johnes’ agent.
“They’re phenomenal,” Glennie said of her cast. “A lot of them have comedic timing and talent, and they’re all just so stinking funny. It’s been an absolute joy (to direct this cast). It’s going to be phenomenal.”
Next up for Hammond Community Theatre is a production of the musical “Ruthless,” scheduled to open at Beatniks April 5.