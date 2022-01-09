Actor brings beloved Olaf to life in 'Frozen'

F. Michael Haynie has been lending outstanding puppetry talents to bringing one of the most popular snowmen characters to life on stage.
Haynie is portraying Olaf, the sweet snowman who loves summer, in the national tour of "Disney's Frozen."
"Disney's Frozen" continues to Jan. 22 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.
The musical, based on the popular 2013 Disney film, tells the story of sisters Anna and Elsa. Elsa's "icy" magical powers as a Snow Queen have turned everything to ice in the kingdom of Arendelle while Anna sets out to find her and rekindle and strengthen that sisterly bond they had in years past.
"Playing Olaf is such a great pleasure," said Haynie, who has portrayed the character since the touring production began in 2019. "I've had such fun," Haynie added.
The actor said the character Olaf is "a little bit of her and a little bit of her," referring to characters Anna and Elsa who created the cute snowman as youngsters. As Olaf is a bit of both sisters, Haynie said the makeup used for the Olaf character has a blend of both Anna's and Elsa's colors, which are a mix of blues and purples.
When bringing Olaf to life on stage, Haynie, while also dressed as the snowman, operates Olaf as a puppet.
Haynie was never trained as a puppeteer, and learned to hone puppetry skills when cast in the Olaf role.
"I always loved puppetry and the art form," Haynie said. "I was very fortunate that I was able to audition without the puppet."
Haynie said it was rewarding to learn from the "Frozen" puppet master and other show personnel about how best to work with and operate puppet Olaf.
"They watched me learn and told me (things such as) 'this is how you walk and run.'"
"I learned to take direction with the puppet," Haynie said. The actor laughed about becoming somewhat of a "quadruple threat" now with the puppetry skills.
According to Haynie, 'Frozen' is also a great opportunity to be working alongside the actor who operates the Sven character in "Frozen." Sven also comes to life through complex puppetry. "It's a beautiful (form) of art," Haynie said. "I've always respected the art of puppetry."
Haynie was raised in Macon, Georgia by "a wonderful mother," a longtime theater and arts educator who introduced Haynie to performing arts through mime classes.
"I had the amazing opportunity to be raised by such an incredible woman," Haynie said.
"Disney's Frozen" is scheduled to tour throughout the U.S. through the rest of the year.
FYI: "Disney's Frozen" continues through Jan. 22 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $33 to $179. For tickets and more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.