Actor brings beloved Olaf to life in 'Frozen'

F. Michael Haynie has been lending outstanding puppetry talents to bringing one of the most popular snowmen characters to life on stage.

Haynie is portraying Olaf, the sweet snowman who loves summer, in the national tour of "Disney's Frozen."

"Disney's Frozen" continues to Jan. 22 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.

The musical, based on the popular 2013 Disney film, tells the story of sisters Anna and Elsa. Elsa's "icy" magical powers as a Snow Queen have turned everything to ice in the kingdom of Arendelle while Anna sets out to find her and rekindle and strengthen that sisterly bond they had in years past.

"Playing Olaf is such a great pleasure," said Haynie, who has portrayed the character since the touring production began in 2019. "I've had such fun," Haynie added.

The actor said the character Olaf is "a little bit of her and a little bit of her," referring to characters Anna and Elsa who created the cute snowman as youngsters. As Olaf is a bit of both sisters, Haynie said the makeup used for the Olaf character has a blend of both Anna's and Elsa's colors, which are a mix of blues and purples.