It's a joy for Chris Hoch to be traveling in the touring company of "Jagged Little Pill."

"I'm enjoying it very much," said Hoch, who portrays Steve Healy, the patriarch of the family in "Jagged Little Pill." Hoch, who now resides in New York City, hails from Northbrook, Ill.

The show continues to April 23 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

"Jagged Little Pill," which features lyrics by Grammy-winner Alanis Morissette, music by Morissette and Glenn Ballard and a story by Diablo Cody, is directed by Diane Paulus. The production tells the story of the suburban dwelling Healy family and the troubles, heartbreak, dysfunction and relationships dealt with in their daily lives.

Hoch said the show is a great vehicle for showcasing Alanis Morissette's music and her music is also a wonderful vehicle for moving the story told in the play forward.

"Alanis Morissette's music is fantastic," Hoch said, adding the songwriter's music has a strong storytelling quality.

Hoch added the cast met Morissette when the show had tour stops in California.

For Hoch, playing the Chicago area in "Jagged Little Pill," is special because he still has family and friends in the area.

"I'm going to see a lot of them," he said. Hoch added he was looking forward to doing a few things and seeing "The Cherry Orchard" at The Goodman Theatre while in town.

"I'll probably get some Chicago pizza," he said, with a laugh.

Hoch said he became interested in theater while a student at Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook.

Touring in a long-running show remains exciting for Hoch.

"A lot of people get bored with long runs, but I don't," Hoch said.

The actor has performed in a variety of shows through the years including Broadway productions of "A Christmas Carol," "War Paint," "Amazing Grace," "Matilda," "Spamalot," "Beauty and the Beast" and others. He's also made various TV appearances including on "All My Children," "30 Rock" and "The Good Wife."

FYI: "Jagged Little Pill" continues to April 23 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets run $35 to $125. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com and jaggedlittlepill.com.

Gallery: Opening Night of 'Paradise Square' in Chicago curtain call for Paradise Square A.J. Shively cast of Paradise Square Paradise Paradise Square opening Chilina Kennedy