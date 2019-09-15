Frank Ferrante has been fascinated with Groucho Marx for decades.
"I was exposed to him when I was 9 years old while watching a Marx Brothers movie," Ferrante said.
Ferrante will introduce Windy City comedy fans to his spot-on interpretation of Marx during his show "An Evening with Groucho," scheduled to play The Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of The Cambria Hotel in Chicago on Sept. 17.
Ferrante, who hails from Los Angeles, said he was attracted to Marx' quick wit and vibrant personality.
"I would go to the local library and (learn about) him, Jack Benny, Charlie Chaplin (and others). I loved them all and studied their styles," he said.
Ferrante has been portraying Groucho for 35 years. He's performed the legendary showman in the production "Groucho: A Life in Revue," written by the comic actor's son Arthur, and in the touring production "An Evening with Groucho" through the years.
He was discovered by Arthur Marx while he was a drama student at the University of Southern California. Groucho's son praised Ferrante's talents and later thought he was the perfect person to play his father in "Groucho: A Life in Revue."
About "An Evening with Groucho," Ferrante said, "Whether you know who Groucho Marx is or not, it's a big laugh show."
Ferrante said the production, directed by Draya Weber, is a Chicago premiere. It includes accompaniment by music director Mike Rabe on piano.
The actor said he's happy to bring the show to Chicago where he's currently performing in the role of Chef Caesar in Teatro ZinZanni's "Love, Chaos & Dinner."
In "An Evening with Groucho," audience members will hear many familiar Groucho jokes, stories and songs as well as hear about his brothers and fellow show business friends and cohorts.
"His character still holds up," Ferrante said about Groucho. "He was so brash and (often) ridiculous." He added Groucho got away with saying and doing things many others would not have gotten away with. Groucho's routines, Ferrante said, were "artful, clever and well crafted."
Ferrante, 56, said he did get to see his hero in person once.
It was a year before he died," Ferrante said. Groucho, who was 86 at the time, was promoting a book at The Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.
"My father took the day off," the actor said, adding he was 13 at the time and was excited he was going to finally see his hero.
"I was inches away from him and sat by his feet. People were asking him questions," Ferrante said. One of the questions posed to Groucho was about what he was up to at the time and whether he was going to make a new movie. "He said 'No, I'm answering stupid questions,' " Ferrante said.
For Ferrante,who was a shy kid, it was a mesmerizing encounter with someone who was bigger than life in his eyes.
"He (Groucho) was an avatar for us. And an alter ego for all of us who were shy. He was not shy," Ferrante said.
FYI: "An Evening with Groucho" will be performed at 8 p.m. at The Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of The Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets start at $35.50. Call 312-488-0900 or visit eveningwithgroucho.com.