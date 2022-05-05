Actor happy to be 'home' performing in 'Jersey Boys'

Christopher DeAngelis is currently in Chicago doing his part to bring the musical "Jersey Boys" to life in The Windy City.

DeAngelis, who grew up in Naperville, is a standby this week for the national tour of "Jersey Boys," which runs to May 8 at Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.

"It's exciting to be here," said DeAngelis, who is a standby for various roles, including that of Nick Massi, in the cast. The actor/singer said being a part of the touring company's cast is akin to being part of a big family.

Through the years that DeAngelis has worked with "Jersey Boys," he's been a swing, assistant dance captain as well as a fight captain.

He views his role as a swing or standby as very important, especially during these pandemic times.

"The swings, understudies and standbys are really helping to keep the shows running," he said.

"Jersey Boys" is the story of the rise to fame of The Four Seasons and its group members Frankie Valli, Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi and Bob Gaudio. The show traces how they got their start in the 1960s. The group's many hits from "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "Dawn," to "Who Loves You" and more star in the production.

"It's such a well crafted show," DeAngelis said. "It's a story of four men and how their bond took them to tremendous heights...It's about the group and the music they created and the strength of it."

DeAngelis, who currently lives in New York, said he saw "Jersey Boys" when it first debuted during the mid 2000's. He said from that first show he saw, he noticed that audiences felt it was quite a special production.

"I never saw a show where the audience responded that way. They were going nuts," he said, adding that was testament to the great music.

"The music is incredible. Today, you can hear the songs everywhere."

DeAngelis said the songs of The Four Seasons have certainly stood the test of time.

The actor encourages Chicago fans to come out to have a good time at "Jersey Boys."

"They will not be disappointed," he said.

FYI: "Jersey Boys" runs to May 8 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets run $31 to $111. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

