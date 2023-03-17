Stefanie Londino is bringing the character of Miss Hannigan to life in the current touring production of "Annie."

"Annie" continues to March 19 at Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.

Londino said she's having a joy of a time portraying Miss Hannigan, who runs the orphanage that Annie is sent to and is considered a villain in the musical.

"Miss Hannigan is notorious. She's a bit of a legend," Londino said with a laugh. "It's an honor to step into her snake-skinned leather pumps every night."

The show tells the story of Annie, an orphan, who lives under the strict hand of Miss Hannigan. She and the other young girls she lives with at the orphanage dream of a better life as Annie also longs to meet her real parents.

The musical, produced by Troika Entertainment LLC, is directed by Jenn Thompson.

Londino said she fondly remembers seeing the film "Annie" which starred Carol Burnett as Hannigan. But she had not seen a live theatrical version of the story.

"I didn't see a live production of 'Annie" until I did (the show)," Londino said.

The actress/singer said she admired Burnett's highly comic portrayal of Hannigan.

"She's such an icon. Her performance is my favorite," Londino said about Burnett.

Londino said she's bringing her own version of Hannigan to the character. She said it's almost a "liitle scary" rendition of the villain and the type of portrayal which screams "get ready, I'm coming for you."

But, she said she also wanted the character to be "human."

Londino said Hannigan is a "person in dire straits who is caring for children but doesn't like children."

Londino likes the message that the "Annie" story brings and she believes that's why the show continues to be beloved by audiences.

"You can't understate the value of the message that tomorrow is going to be ok. No matter how bad it gets, the sun is going to come out."

Londino, who was born in New Jersey, said she always enjoyed visiting the Big Apple.

"My mom loved Broadway. I grew up loving New York," she said, adding she'd go to see shows there while she was growing up.

FYI: "Annie" runs to March 19 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $35 to $120. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com and AnnieTour.com.

