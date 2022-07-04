Actress Shereen Ahmed overjoyed to bring Eliza Doolittle to life

Shereen Ahmed is enjoying her time on stage in "My Fair Lady."

Ahmed stars as leading lady Eliza Doolittle in Lerner & Loewe's "My Fair Lady," running through July 10, at Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.

"It's exciting to be able to portray a woman who is strong, passionate and ambitious," Ahmed said about main character Doolittle.

Ahmed said it's wonderful to be able to bring the show to Chicago. "I've never been to Chicago," she said, adding she was in the city once while passing through briefly for one day. She added she and the cast are excited to be performing in The Windy City.

The actress praised "My Fair Lady" as a production. "Aside from the beautiful music, the writing is really brilliant," she said. Ahmed said she likes the message of the work which includes achieving your dreams and even surpassing one's dreams. "It's also hilarious and incredibly intellectual," she said about the musical.

Ahmed said she's honored to be singing the memorable tunes in the score. "Everyday I discover something new in the songs," she said.

While Ahmed's schedule will be packed with performances while she's in town, she said she'll definitely have to check out some sights and restaurants.

"I'll make sure I make time for it," she said about the city's culinary scene. "I'm a big foodie," Ahmed said.

Ahmed's role in "My Fair Lady" actually happened by chance.

"My story with 'My Fair Lady' is a wild one," Ahmed said. "I had just graduated and had done a show on a cruise ship." After that gig, the actress, who didn't have an agent at the time, said she wound up in New York staying at a friend's place for a couple of weeks.

She was on her way to a different audition and heard about the "My Fair Lady" audition.

"I rolled in and sang 16 bars and left," she said, about quickly trying out for "My Fair Lady." Soon after, she got a call back that she had the Doolittle role.

Ahmed said, like all other major live productions, the touring production of "My Fair Lady" had been on hold during the pandemic.

"It's so exhilarating to perform for people," Ahmed said.

The actress said she has long enjoyed the performance arts.

"I knew since I was a little girl that I wanted to pursue (the arts)," she said. "Bringing joy to people is what I loved," Ahmed said. "It's hard for me to sing alone in a room because no one will be receiving it."

Ahmed hopes Chicago audiences come out to see the revival of this classic show.

"And I hope they take away the power of a woman and what she can bring to the conversation."

FYI: "My Fair Lady" continues to July 10 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $27 to $98 with limited premium tickets available. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

