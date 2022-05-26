'Ain't Too Proud' a high energy tribute to the iconic Temptations

Get ready for a memorable theatrical experience when you purchase a ticket to be part of the audience at "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations."

Be aware you may have a great urge to jump out of your seat to dance and you'll surely want to sing along at this show. The hit production is on its first national tour and music fans won't want to miss this extravaganza of song and dance.

"Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations" continues to June 5 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.

The show offers a look at Motown's greatest group from their beginnings in Detroit to the breakdown of this once strong musical brotherhood. All of the biggest iconic songs are highlighted in the production and the sleek, energetic choreography is some of the best around. It's no surprise that Sergio Trujillo won Best Choreography at The Tony Awards for his work in "Ain't Too Proud."

The cast effortlessly executes the snazzy, crisp and smooth moves patterned after The Temptations original choreography but with a high-octane twist.

Among cast members in the show are Elijah Ahmad Lewis as Eddie Ruffin; Jalen Harris as Eddie Kendricks; Harrell Holmes Jr. as Melvin Franklin; James T. Lane as Paul Williams; Marcus Paul James as Otis Williams and Harris Matthew as Dennis Edwards.

All of the actors/singers starring as The Temptations are strong performers and showcase stellar vocals throughout the show.

The Temptations story is told through the eyes of Otis Williams, who is the founder of The Temptations. In the show, Marcus Paul James as Williams talks about the beginnings of the group and comments on all of the happenings taking place within the group's structure throughout the production. Williams is now the only surviving member of The Temptations. He's also an executive producer of "Ain't Too Proud."

The production does showcase the challenging times and sad struggles of the group. But what provides the uplifting feelings and joy in the theater are The Temptations' iconic hit songs and the cast's first-rate performance of them.

Highlighted tunes include "Get Ready," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," "I Can't Get Next To You," "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)" "My Girl," "The Way You Do The Things You Do," "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone" and more.

Don't be surprised if you walk out of this theater experience wanting to see the show again.

FYI: "Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times of The Temptations" runs through June 5 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $29.50 to $116. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

