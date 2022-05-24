'Ain't Too Proud' brings Temptations to life in Chicago

Fans of the music of The Temptations will be getting ready to secure a ticket for "Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times of The Temptations."

The hit show, which is on its first national tour, will play Chicago through June 5 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

"It's an honor and a privilege to sing that music," said James T. Lane, who portrays Temptations member Paul Williams, who was one of what fans know as the Classic Five. Lane said it's also an honor to bring these talented characters and icons to life.

Lane said he's greatly enjoying being on this first national tour.

"I enjoy the fact that this is a story about an African American international super group."

Lane also said he's glad to be back in Chicago to perform. He was last in the Chicago area just before the pandemic where he performed the role of Bert in "Mary Poppins" at Drury Lane Oakbrook.

The actor/singer/dancer said he believes Chicago fans will love this show. "Chicago knows good music," Lane said.

This first national tour of "Ain't Too Proud" officially opened in mid-December at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. last December. It opened on Broadway in March of 2019.

While taking the show on tour, Lane said audience response has been enthusiastic.

"People have been leaping out of their seats. Some people are dancing in the aisles," Lane said.

According to Lane, music and the arts are special for many reasons and can help calm society in times of strife and struggle.

"Theater and the arts are a safe place," he said."The arts lift us up. They don't tear us apart." The music of The Temptations, he said, gives people a definite lift.

Lane, who said he hasn't seen the current touring Temptations group, which stars the only surviving original member Otis Williams. But he did see Otis at the first rehearsal of the touring production.

"He's still involved with our show. He's the heart of The Temptations (now), Lane said.

Lane was asked by his agent early in 2021 if he'd be interested in auditioning for the role of Paul in the show. And he jumped at the chance.

The actor said the show is an enthusiastic production filled with iconic music from a time when true singers, balladeers and great songs reigned.

Lane, who was also in touring productions of "Jersey Boys," "Cinderella" and "Fame, is also the star of a one man show titled "Triple Threat: A Play that Moves and Sings."

FYI: "Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times of The Temptations" runs through June 5 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $29.50 to $116. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

