‘Alice’s’ musical revue comes to Footlight

Robert Komendera, a producer of Michigan City’s Footlight Players’ “Alice’s Heavenly Folly,” is glad to see the last year-plus pandemic days in the rearview.

“I guess I really missed having something to do,” he said. “There was nothing to do. I like performing in front of people. Acting. Directing. Creating something. During the pandemic, all you could really create were jigsaw puzzles.”

Running June 25-27, “Folly” follows the play’s namesake character and her friend, Jeanette, who put on a musical behind the pearly gates as a means to cure their boredom. Their revue consists of Broadway favorites from classics such as “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Wicked.”

“Folly” is the latest musical brought to the stage by Region-based writers/directors Laura and Lee Meyer. It is the fourth of a series of “Alice” shows, which are made up of “Alice Goes to Heaven,” “Alice on Broadway” and “Alice in Dollywood.”

Footlight Players last staged a Meyer's production, “Alice Goes to Heaven,” about five years ago. Alice and Jeanette, Komendera said, are based on the playwrights’ mothers.