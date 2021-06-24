‘Alice’s’ musical revue comes to Footlight

Robert Komendera, a producer of Michigan City’s Footlight Players’ “Alice’s Heavenly Folly,” is glad to see the last year-plus pandemic days in the rearview.
“I guess I really missed having something to do,” he said. “There was nothing to do. I like performing in front of people. Acting. Directing. Creating something. During the pandemic, all you could really create were jigsaw puzzles.”
Running June 25-27, “Folly” follows the play’s namesake character and her friend, Jeanette, who put on a musical behind the pearly gates as a means to cure their boredom. Their revue consists of Broadway favorites from classics such as “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Wicked.”
“Folly” is the latest musical brought to the stage by Region-based writers/directors Laura and Lee Meyer. It is the fourth of a series of “Alice” shows, which are made up of “Alice Goes to Heaven,” “Alice on Broadway” and “Alice in Dollywood.”
Footlight Players last staged a Meyer's production, “Alice Goes to Heaven,” about five years ago. Alice and Jeanette, Komendera said, are based on the playwrights’ mothers.
“It’s basically something to come to and feel good about,” Komendera said of the musical. “There’s no big thinking in it. It’s basically ‘we’re open, come in, and have a good time.’”
Diana Hirsch is Alice and Penny Russell is Jeanette in Footlight Players’ “Folly” production. Joining the duo onstage are Kathy Chase, Danielle Bilderback, Noel Carlson, Molly Caplice, Chris West, Adrianna LeDonne and Tom LeDonne.
“They’re having a wonderful time,” Komendera said of the cast. “They really are.”
Footlight Players requires attendees wear masks during the performances of “Alice.”
In other Footlight Players’ news, a fine arts scholarship bearing Komendera’s name was given earlier this month.
The recipient of this year’s $1,000 Robert W. Komendera Theatrical Scholarship, which is bestowed to high school seniors in LaPorte County planning to pursue studies in a fine arts program, is Savannah Holley from Michigan City.
“We had six entrees (for the scholarship), and all six could have won,” Komendera said. “It was very hard to choose this year.”
Next up for Footlight Players is a production of the drama “Steel Magnolias,” scheduled to run Sept. 3-12.