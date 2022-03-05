 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater presents dynamic program

REVELATIONS

A scene from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's "Revelations" is pictured.

 Photo by Paul Kolnik

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater continues its stay in Chicago through March 6.

The company returned to the stage of The Auditorium Theatre March 2 after two years of not touring due to the pandemic. Ailey's last visit to The Windy City was in early March of 2020.

This season's tour is celebrating Ailey artistic director Robert Battle's 10th anniversary with the troupe.

During the March 4 performance, the company performed a mix of numbers including pieces choreographed by Battle.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which was founded by Ailey in the late 1950s, has always been known to deliver striking and passionate performances.This visit surely sees the troupe in fine form.

On March 3, the production opened with "Mass," an inventive work choreographed by Battle, which starred the full company. Next up was "In/Side," also choreographed by Battle, which featured a stellar performance by dancer Soloman Dumas.

People are also reading…

Also on the program was the excellent "Reflections in D," starring choreography by Ailey; and "Excerpts from The River," also choreographed by Ailey. "Excerpts from The River" included segments "Falls," "Vortex" and "Twin Cities."

What ends every Ailey performance is the exuberant "Revelations,' which Ailey choreographed in 1960. It's always a work welcomed by audiences and the crowd at The Auditorium Theatre on March 3 welcomed the piece with cheers and applause.

The dance, done in several parts, pays homage to the African-American spirituals of old. Segments of "Revelations" are "Pilgrim of Sorrow," "Take Me To The Water" and "Move Members, Move." The work stars tunes such as  songs as "Didn't My Lord Deliver Daniel," "Fix me, Jesus," "Wade in the Water," "I Wanna Be Ready," "The Day Is Past And Gone" and Rocka My Soul in the Bosom of Abraham."

FYI: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform through March 6 at The Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $40. Call 312.341.2300, or visit alvinailey.org.

