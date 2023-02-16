Love and relationships are in the spotlight in the latest production at Chicago's Broadway Playhouse.

Comic actor Amadeo Fusca is currently starring in "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus Live!" The show runs to Feb. 19 at The Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago.

"This is my third time performing (the show) in Chicago," said Fusca. He added he's traveled all over the country with the production and he really likes performing in Chicago."There's a vibrant energy in Chicago theater," he said.

"Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus Live!" is based on the hit 1992 book by John Gray. The one-man show was originally a hit Off-Broadway before taking to the road on tour.

The show features a whimsical, sometimes offbeat and even occasionally an irreverent look at the dynamics of relationships.

Fusca said he's essentially storytelling on stage and plays a variety of characters. The production mixes in a bit of standup humor as well.

"I end up being a huge ball of energy on stage. It's fun for me," Fusca said. "And it's a challenge every time I come on stage."

The show has a script but Fusca said he can stray from it occasionally.

"I do a little improv here and there,' he said, adding he can "freshen" up certain parts of the show from time to time as well.

"I like to insert local flavor," he said. For instance, being in Chicago he may add references to sports teams or signature foods.

The actor said "Men Are From Mars" allows audiences a great night out and the opportunity "to laugh with one another."

"It's also marketed as a good date night show," Fusca said.

The performer said he's been acting for 20 years and has done all kinds of comedy.

"This show is an amalgamation of everything," he said, adding it keeps him on his toes. "I use every tool in the bag."

Fusca, who is from Pittsburgh, Penn., has performed in a variety of shows and films throughout the years. He's entertained in "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus Live!" in 60 cities and performed it for 70,000 people thus far.

FYI: "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus Live!" runs through Feb. 19 at The Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut, Chicago. Tickets are $59 to $69. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com

