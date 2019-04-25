Make plans to gather up the family to spend a little time enjoying "American Girl Live."
The new production settles in to the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago for performances April 30 to May 12.
"The underlying message of the musical is it's about girl empowerment and a real celebration of the power of girls to be who they are and to dream really big," said Sandy Rustin, author of the script and music for "American Girl Live."
Rustin, a native of Glenview, Illinois, said it's been great to watch how young audience members are responding positively to the show. Audience members are varied in ages and also include whole families, young girls and their mothers, aunts, grandmothers and even their fathers and brothers.
"American Girl Live" is set in a summer camp where the brave campers and their favorite American Girl dolls they've brought along, face their fears and battle various obstacles in the Great Outdoors while developing friendships.
The entire creative team of "American Girl Live," Rustin said, is female.
Rustin said the production emphasizes the genuine messages and values of the American Girl company.
"American Girl is an incredible authentic brand. The people who work with American Girl have a value system that runs deep," she said. Rustin said there's a great deal of research that goes into each of the dolls and their character traits. She added the brand also focuses on the value and importance of literacy.
Just as the dolls also showcase girls of various ethnic backgrounds, Rustin said the show also "reflects" that.
"This is an original story," Rustin said, adding there are six new characters featured in the musical. Dolls from the 1940s, '50s, '60s, '70s and from early in the last century appear in the show. Musical styles are also varied in the production and often reflect a bit of certain time periods.
Rustin said, as a youngster, the American Girl doll craze, just "missed" her. The theater art was something that attracted Rustin, who's also an actress.
"My grandmother took me to see 'Annie' and 'Cats'. And that was it. I was hooked. From the time I was 8 or 9 years old, I knew I wanted to be in theater," Rustin said.
The writer/actress said she's currently working on other projects including writing the stage version of the film "Clue."