Opera lovers still have some time to enjoy the Lyric Opera's latest production.
"The Barber of Seville" continues to Oct. 27 at Chicago's Lyric Opera House. The production is the opening show of Lyric Opera's 65th season.
The popular opera, by Rossini, blends a comical story, rich musical compositions and stellar performances. Starring in the show are Adam Plachetka as Figaro the Barber; Marianne Crebassa as Rosina; Lawrence Brownlee as Count Almaviva; Alessandro Corbelli as Bartolo and Krzysztof Baczyk as Basilio.
The story tells the tale of Count Almaviva, who seeks the help of Figaro, the barber, in trying to woo and win the hand of the beautiful Rosina and snatch her away from her guardian Bartolo. The humorous production is filled with charming compositions and is sung in Italian with English subtitles.
You have free articles remaining.
Throughout the show, the performers remain on target as they engage in a variety of comic scenes and are skilled in their comedic timing. There's also a great deal of physical humor in the show as the characters are seen hiding, running, chasing one another and trying to trick each other in many fast-paced scenes.
The opera clocks in at 3 hours and 5 minutes, including the intermission, but because it's such a fast-paced production, the evening goes by fairly quickly. It's also quite nice to have the English subtitles above the stage.
Vocals by the key performers are strong and rich throughout the show. Particular standouts are Lawrence Brownlee, who is a bel canto tenor, and Marianne Crebassa.
FYI: "The Barber of Seville" continues to Oct. 27 at Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $49 for adults and $20 for children. For tickets, call 312-827-5600 or visit lyricopera.org/Barber.