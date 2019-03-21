Great adventures are set to play out on stage when "Anastasia" visits Chicago.
"Anastasia" will run March 26 to April 7 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. The musical tells the story of Anastasia, who must uncover the mystery of her past and sets out on various adventures from Russia to Paris where she discovers love, family connection and learns about her life.
"The show is a journey which starts out pretty bleak and as time goes on gets happier and happier," said Ed Staudenmayer. Staudenmayer portrays character Vlad, who assists Anastasia in finding her home and place in life.
"Anastasia" is brought to the stage by the creators of the hit musical "Ragtime." Its book is written by Terrence McNally while the musical score is by Stephen Flaherty with lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.
"It's a story with a lot of hope, which is something we need these days," said Staudenmayer.
When it comes to the sets, costumes and scenery, Staudenmayer said it's one of the most beautiful shows he's seen and worked on.
"There's a lot of new technology - the sets are constantly changing and are very realistic. The costumes are gorgeous," he said.
The actor praised the music in the show and said the score is attractive and also rewarding for the singers to perform.
Among songs in "Anastasia" are "Journey to the Past," "Still," "My Petersburg," and "Still."
Staudenmayer said the production travels with a few of its own musicians but also picks up various musicians in each city it's performed in.
"Anastasia" is making its Chicago premiere with this engagement. The show is currently on Broadway, where it originally opened March 23, 2017.
Staudenmayer said he's looking forward to visiting Chicago with the production. "It's a great theater city," he said.
The actor said he's grown to love touring. "It feels very patriotic going from city to city," he said. Staudenmayer, who previously toured with "Phantom of the Opera," said he usually travels by car with his dog Mac, who's 11 years old.
Staudenmayer hopes people seeing "Anastasia" will be able to "escape and enjoy" a couple of hours in the theater. "I hope they can get away from the world and get into the world of Anastasia."