'Anything Goes' to steam into U.S. movie theaters in spring

If you can't make it to New York to see Sutton Foster on Broadway in the classic musical “The Music Man,” don't worry. You can always catch her at your local movie theater in another classic musical.

A filmed recording of the two-time Tony Award-winner leading the high-kicking London cast of Cole Porter's romp “Anything Goes” arrives at more than 700 cinema screens across the U.S. for two days — March 27 and March 30. Tickets are on sale now.

“It’ll be really, really fun to be able to watch it with my daughter,” Foster tells The Associated Press. “And then when I get to show it to my grandchildren someday, they’ll be like, ‘Wow, grandma, you really could kick!’”

The musical, centered on a ship crossing the Atlantic populated by a crazy mix of characters, stars Foster alongside three-time Olivier Award- and Tony Award-winner Robert Lindsay. It highlights some of Porter’s best songs, including “You’re the Top,” ″Friendship” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”