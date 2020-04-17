Around Broadway in 80 Days honors high school performers
urgent

Around Broadway in 80 Days honors high school performers

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Miguel Cervantes

Miguel Cervantes, center, is seen during opening night of the Chicago production of "Hamilton." Cervantes is the virtual emcee of the program Around Broadway in 80 Days, honoring high school performers.

 Eloise Marie Valadez, file, The Times

Since the coronavirus pandemic has canceled the annual Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards as well as The Jimmy Awards, a national awards program honoring high school entertainers, Broadway in Chicago has found another way to pay tribute to the young performers.

Broadway in Chicago is presenting Around Broadway in 80 Days, which is a virtual stage for the high school entertainers to showcase their talents. Students who were to take part in the awards this year or alumni of the program are invited to submit a 1 to 3-minute video of themselves performing. Visit broadwayinchicago.com to learn more about submissions. Deadline for submissions is May 31.

Virtual emcee for Around Broadway in 80 Days is Miguel Cervantes, who starred in "Hamilton."

"I think it's great that Broadway in Chicago is doing this for all the high school kids in Illinois who had worked so hard," said Marguerite Reed, who is an alumnus of the awards program. Reed, a resident of Palos Park, is a student at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School in Chicago.

Reed, who wasn't involved in the awards program this year, participated in both the regional and national programs in 2019. She said it was a wonderful experience and she's honored to take part in the video submissions as an alumnus.

For her video, Reed performed a song from the film "The Greatest Showman."

"Whenever I sing it, it makes me feel happy and it gives me joy and hope," she said.

Cecelia Trippiedi, a New York resident, formerly of Orland Park, has also submitted a video for Around Broadway in 80 Days.

"I am super proud to be an alumnus of the program," Trippiedi said. The entertainer is a graduate of Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park.

Trippiedi's video submission to Around Broadway in 80 Days features her performing "What I Did For Love."

Trippiedi said she was heartbroken to know that the talented students weren't going to have the opportunity to take part in the regional and national high school theater awards. She fondly remembers her participation in the awards programs.

"It was a life changing experience for me," Trippiedi said.

The performer said she was also "super happy" to participate in Around Broadway in 80 Days by submitting a video. "We're all in this together," Trippiedi said, adding we all need the arts in our lives. The arts, she said, "bring joy" to people. For more information, visit broadwayinchicago.com.

 ELOISE VALADEZ - My Region: Foodie locales, shrines and a venue

ELOISE VALADEZ — My Region: Foodie locales, shrines and a venue

1 of 6
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts