Around Broadway in 80 Days honors high school performers

Since the coronavirus pandemic has canceled the annual Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards as well as The Jimmy Awards, a national awards program honoring high school entertainers, Broadway in Chicago has found another way to pay tribute to the young performers.
Broadway in Chicago is presenting Around Broadway in 80 Days, which is a virtual stage for the high school entertainers to showcase their talents. Students who were to take part in the awards this year or alumni of the program are invited to submit a 1 to 3-minute video of themselves performing. Visit broadwayinchicago.com to learn more about submissions. Deadline for submissions is May 31.
Virtual emcee for Around Broadway in 80 Days is Miguel Cervantes, who starred in "Hamilton."
"I think it's great that Broadway in Chicago is doing this for all the high school kids in Illinois who had worked so hard," said Marguerite Reed, who is an alumnus of the awards program. Reed, a resident of Palos Park, is a student at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School in Chicago.
Reed, who wasn't involved in the awards program this year, participated in both the regional and national programs in 2019. She said it was a wonderful experience and she's honored to take part in the video submissions as an alumnus.
For her video, Reed performed a song from the film "The Greatest Showman."
"Whenever I sing it, it makes me feel happy and it gives me joy and hope," she said.
Cecelia Trippiedi, a New York resident, formerly of Orland Park, has also submitted a video for Around Broadway in 80 Days.
"I am super proud to be an alumnus of the program," Trippiedi said. The entertainer is a graduate of Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park.
Trippiedi's video submission to Around Broadway in 80 Days features her performing "What I Did For Love."
Trippiedi said she was heartbroken to know that the talented students weren't going to have the opportunity to take part in the regional and national high school theater awards. She fondly remembers her participation in the awards programs.
"It was a life changing experience for me," Trippiedi said.
The performer said she was also "super happy" to participate in Around Broadway in 80 Days by submitting a video. "We're all in this together," Trippiedi said, adding we all need the arts in our lives. The arts, she said, "bring joy" to people. For more information, visit broadwayinchicago.com.
ELOISE VALADEZ - My Region: Foodie locales, shrines and a venue
Calumet Fisheries has been a favorite place for years. My family and I have frequented it since I was a kid and we've enjoyed a variety of seafood, from smoked salmon to fried shrimp. The fish shack is located on the west end of the 95th Street Bridge on Chicago's Southeast Side. The 95th Street Bridge is famous for its role in the film "The Blues Brothers." It was the bridge Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi jumped across by car in the movie. The late Anthony Bourdain also visited it for one of his television shows. Calumet Fisheries also won an American Classics James Beard Award in 2010.
The National Shrine of St. Jude at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Chicago's Southeast Side is visited by people from all around the Region as well as the faithful from around the U.S and the world. I've attended the various novenas in honor of St. Jude at the shrine and have often just gone into the church for a moment of prayer.
Artists of all genres have performed at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond. I've attended and covered concerts from musicians and performers such as Ringo Starr and the All Star Band, the late Donna Summer, Patti LaBelle, Steve Martin, Styx, Donny and Marie, Huey Lewis and the News and many others at the casino's state-of-the-art theater.
The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John provides a nice place for prayer and meditation. I've regularly made plans to visit the serene site. Various sculptures along the walk through the outdoor shrine relay the story of Jesus and his last days including the crucifixion, resurrection and ascension. Our Lady of the Millennium statue stands in front of the shrine. Also on the grounds is a gift shop featuring everything from prayer books, religious statues, CDs and other products to food items and assorted gifts.
When I think of ice cream, I think of Gayety's. The ice cream shop has been popular with Region sweets fans since 1920 when it was located in the South Chicago neighborhood of Chicago. It wasn't far from my house at the time so my family and I had a steady diet of Gayety's ice cream through the years. It's now under new ownership in downtown Lansing but is still dishing out its delicious ice cream. I always opt for the Lover's Delight sundae when I'm at Gayety's.
Calumet Bakery in Lansing is always a popular stop to sooth my sweet tooth. I've visited the bakery since I was a child and went to the original Calumet Bakery in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. When I have a taste for coffee cake or other spectacular cakes, cookies and pastries, I head for Calumet Bakery.
1 of 6
Miguel Cervantes, center, is seen during opening night of the Chicago production of "Hamilton." Cervantes is the virtual emcee of the program Around Broadway in 80 Days, honoring high school performers.