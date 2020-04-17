Around Broadway in 80 Days honors high school performers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since the coronavirus pandemic has canceled the annual Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards as well as The Jimmy Awards, a national awards program honoring high school entertainers, Broadway in Chicago has found another way to pay tribute to the young performers.

Broadway in Chicago is presenting Around Broadway in 80 Days, which is a virtual stage for the high school entertainers to showcase their talents. Students who were to take part in the awards this year or alumni of the program are invited to submit a 1 to 3-minute video of themselves performing. Visit broadwayinchicago.com to learn more about submissions. Deadline for submissions is May 31.

Virtual emcee for Around Broadway in 80 Days is Miguel Cervantes, who starred in "Hamilton."

"I think it's great that Broadway in Chicago is doing this for all the high school kids in Illinois who had worked so hard," said Marguerite Reed, who is an alumnus of the awards program. Reed, a resident of Palos Park, is a student at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School in Chicago.

Reed, who wasn't involved in the awards program this year, participated in both the regional and national programs in 2019. She said it was a wonderful experience and she's honored to take part in the video submissions as an alumnus.