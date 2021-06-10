Artist Faheem Majeed presents 'Shrouds' exhibit in Hyde Park

One of the highlighted exhibits on display at Chicago's Hyde Park Art Center is a fascinating one by Chicago artist Faheem Majeed.

"Planting and Maintaining a Perennial Garden: Shrouds by Faheem Majeed," runs through July 17 at the center.

The exhibit features drawings, rubbings, video art and the focal point rubbing of the exterior of the South Side Community Art Center (SSCAC) building.

Majeed said the the title of the exhibit is a type of "metaphor" for taking care of small not for profits and small cultural institutions such as the SSCAC. These are institutions which celebrate culture and cultivate community and he wants to honor them through his work.

The artist said the highlighted rubbing, which is done on a type of muslin material, is his largest rubbing to date.

"It's a process reminiscent of tombstone rubbing," Majeed said. The artist said much of the work on that major project was done last year and it was done in sections.

"And it all had to be sewn together," he said about the material. "It took a little longer because I really don't know how to sew that well," he said with a laugh.