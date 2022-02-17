Ballet Folklorico de Mexico offers spirited show in Chicago

Exquisite dancers brought much warmth and spirit to the stage of Chicago's Auditorium Theatre last weekend.

Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernandez was in town and offering dance fans a sample of colorful Mexican folk dancing blended with graceful ballet moves.

Bright costumes and beautiful choreography stood out during the troupe's performance.

It's customary that Ballet Folklorico de Mexico, which was established in 1952, regularly showcases an assortment of cultural dance from different regions in Mexico.

During this show the troupe again featured a variety of dances. They began with Aztecas, which are Aztec ritual dances, and also performed numbers such as "La Revolucion," "La Charreada," "Danza Del Venado," which is the Deer Dance, and "Fiesta En Jalisco."

Within the context of "Fiesta En Jalisco," the dancers performed "The Mexican Hat Dance," which comes from the state of Jalisco. Elements of Flamenco and percussive dance were seen in the segment titled "Fiesta En Tlacotalpan" while a playful tribute to toys and games was featured in "La Vida Es Un Juego."

Throughout the performance, the skilled dancers remained in stellar form and offered the cultural dances, which featured a mix of energetic, charming and detailed moves.

Now in its 70th year, Ballet Folklorico de Mexico's general director is Salvador Lopez Lopez and artistic director is Viviana Basanta Hernandez.

Mariachis and other musicians provided live musical accompaniment during the Chicago show.

To learn more about Ballet Folklorico de Mexico, visit balletfolkloricodemexico.com.mx

