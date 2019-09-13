Sasson Gabay and his family are enjoying life together on the current national tour of the Tony-winning musical "The Band's Visit."
The actor portrays lead character Tewfiq in "The Band's Visit," which continues through Sept. 15 at Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.
Sasson, a noted Israeli actor, travels with his wife Daphna and his grown son Adam, who portrays the character Papi in the production.
"The Band's Visit" relays the story of an Egyptian police band, which erroneously arrives at the wrong Israeli town to do a show, and their interactions with cafe owner Dina and the other townsfolk. It's a tale of trying to connect with others, understanding others who may have a different background than you, and a story of hope.
While touring with the show, Sasson and his family enjoy homemade meals together that Daphna often prepares. They also like to dine out together whenever they can.
"I like to cook, but unfortunately I don't always have the chance to do it," said Sasson during a recent phone conversation. "My wife Daphna is a wonderful cook."
He added to try to compete with her in the kitchen is frustrating. But son Adam mentions his father is not a "bad cook."
"He makes the best mashed potatoes I've ever had," Adam said.
Sasson said they'll often gather with other cast members to eat on the Shabbat, or Sabbath, which begins a bit before sunset on Friday evenings.
"Each one (cast member) brings their own food," he said, adding they like to share meals together.
Daphna said one of her specialties is Shabbat Halah Bread. "It's easy for me to bake it. It makes me feel like being at home," Daphna said.
Making and consuming the bread and various other dishes helps Daphna, Sasson and Adam feel connected to their homeland when they're away from Israel.
Daphna said there's also something about the aromas of food that stir up good thoughts. "I believe the smell of cooking, whether it's chicken soup, bread or something else, stays in your memory ... That's the place I cook from ... from my heart," Daphna said. Various dishes often appear on the Gabay table including stuffed peppers, rice dishes and vegetable entrees.
"It's important for us to eat together," son Adam said. "It's really at the center of the family. We always do breakfast and dinner together. We want to open the day together that way," he stressed.
Because of their busy schedules, Sasson said they don't always have time to eat every meal as a family during the week but will always make time to enjoy dinner with one another and often other cast members who are also far from home on Fridays. "It really keeps us together," Sasson said.
Sasson, who was born in Baghdad to a Jewish family, went to live in Israel with his family at the age of 3. He served in the military and later studied theater and psychology at Tel Aviv University. He's been involved with the Beit Lassin Theatre Company in Tel Aviv for the last two decades.
"The Band's Visit," which is based on a 2007 film, is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Sasson said he's honored to be starring in the touring production. Sasson also starred as character Tewfiq in the film version.
FYI: "The Band's Visit" continues to Sept. 15 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $39 to $106 with a select number of premium tickets available. Call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com.