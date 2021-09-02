Beatniks brings Halloween laughs early with ‘Fantome’

Rip Johnson, cofounder of Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey and producer of their “Fantome: An Evening of Ghosts and Gore,” says mixing ghouls with guffaws is a winning combination for area theatergoers.
“What’s not funny about comedy?” he said. “We love comedy, and we thought that at this time, putting on something heavy is not what we the people need right now. We need something to get our minds off of all of the things that we’ve been though.”
Running at Beatniks Sept. 3-5, “Fantome” consists of a pair of short, one-act plays.
The first play, “Chop-Chop! Or, The Guillotine,” is a French early 20th Century tale that blends a romantic entanglement with the head-snapping execution apparatus. “Chop” was one of many plays staged in France at the Grand Guginol theater, famous for bringing horror stories to the stage from the late 19th Century up to the early '60s.
“Crossing Over” is the second one-act play in “Fantome.” Penned by Region-based playwright and author Laura Mazzuca Toops and making its stage debut at Beatniks, the play follows a team of researchers trying to solve a century-old murder.
“It’s not just a comedic piece,” Johnson said of Toops’ tale. “It’s a paranormal comedy, but it’s really heartfelt. It’s very nice. It has a very nice message.”
Johnson noted that the opportunity to start the Halloween season early for area theatergoers with “Fantome” simply fell into his lap.
“The stars just aligned for the cast and the crew and for the director for us to do this,” he said.
More than a dozen actors are lending their talents to both “Chop” and “Crossing.” Both shows in “Fantome” are directed by Toops, with Phil Myers and Linda Slankard assisting.
“They’ve got a really solid cast,” Johnson said. “Some of the folks in it have been away from the stage for two years and three years and are just happy to be back. It’s a very solid cast and it will make it a very interesting weekend.”
“Fantome” is the first of two Halloween-themed shows Beatniks has lined up in the next two months: they will follow “Fantome” up with the mystery-comedy “The Butler Did It,” scheduled to run Oct. 8-17.
Following “Butler” and concluding the otherworldly festivities at Beatniks is the fantasy comedy “She Kills Monsters,” which will be produced by the Hammond Academy of Science and Technology.
FYI: “Fantome: An Evening of Ghosts and Gore” will run at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4 and 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. Tickets are $15. Call 219-852-0848 or visit BEATNIKSONCONKEY.COM.