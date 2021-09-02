Beatniks brings Halloween laughs early with ‘Fantome’

Johnson noted that the opportunity to start the Halloween season early for area theatergoers with “Fantome” simply fell into his lap.

“The stars just aligned for the cast and the crew and for the director for us to do this,” he said.

More than a dozen actors are lending their talents to both “Chop” and “Crossing.” Both shows in “Fantome” are directed by Toops, with Phil Myers and Linda Slankard assisting.

“They’ve got a really solid cast,” Johnson said. “Some of the folks in it have been away from the stage for two years and three years and are just happy to be back. It’s a very solid cast and it will make it a very interesting weekend.”

“Fantome” is the first of two Halloween-themed shows Beatniks has lined up in the next two months: they will follow “Fantome” up with the mystery-comedy “The Butler Did It,” scheduled to run Oct. 8-17.

Following “Butler” and concluding the otherworldly festivities at Beatniks is the fantasy comedy “She Kills Monsters,” which will be produced by the Hammond Academy of Science and Technology.