Rip Johnson, co-director of Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey’s “Communicating Doors,” sees his production of the science fiction tale covering a myriad of bases.
“It is a time travel story, a murder mystery and a comedy,” he said. “It’s just brilliantly put together. It’s so funny and so suspenseful and so real. The characters are real.”
Running through Oct. 27,“Doors” follows Poopay Dayseer, an English dominatrix who finds herself traveling though time through a door in a hotel suite to attempt to stop the murders of two wives of an elderly client.
Dayseer finds herself alternating between two decades in the past and four decades in the past to stop the murders and, in the process, alter the course of time for many others.
Penned by British playwright Sir Alan Ayackbourn, who has won awards on both sides of the pond for past works such as “Woman in Mind,” “Man of the Moment” and “A Small Family Business,” “Communicating Doors” made its debut on London’s West End in 1995.
“It’s hard to comprehend all the twists and turns that time travel throws into things,” said Johnson, who is directing “Doors” with his wife, Bonnie Johnson. “But Alan Ayackbourn does such a terrific job in putting all of it together.”
Bianca Borras Watkins is Poopay and Mark Aken is Reece, Poopay’s client, in Beatniks' production of “Doors.” The cast is rounded out by Lindsey McDermott as Reece’s first wife, Jessica, Julie Breford as Reece’s second wife, Ruella, Tony Herman as Harold, a detective and Mike Lerner as Reece’s business associate, Julian.
“We have a wonderful cast and the lead characters are just brilliant,” Johnson said. “I know audiences will enjoy it and come away with a smile on their face and a with a little bit of a lighter step then they had when they came in, and that’s perfect for Halloween.”
Next up for Beatniks on Conkey is the annual “Beatnik Babe and Boy Christmas Show,” scheduled to run Nov. 30-Dec. 1.