Beatniks reopens after pandemic shutdown with live 'Arsenic and Old Lace'
Beatniks reopens after pandemic shutdown with live 'Arsenic and Old Lace'

Rip Johnson, co-founder of Hammond's Beatniks on Conkey and co-director of "Arsenic and Old Lace," said getting his cast and crew back on stage after more than six months has been a communal effort.

"We are so grateful to Hammond Community Theatre, the city of Hammond and our friends, through fundraisers that they've held for us, to help Beatniks to continue to exist during the pandemic," he said. "The generosity we have experienced has been extraordinary, for all the love that been shown to Beatniks and the Beatniks crew."

Opening Oct. 9 and running through Oct. 18, "Arsenic" is the tale of Mortimer Brewster, an arts critic who must contend with his deranged family. This includes a pair of aunts who murder elderly men with batches of poisonous wine, a brother who has also taken to murder and another brother who thinks he is Theodore Roosevelt.

"Arsenic" was penned by American playwright Joseph Kesserling. The play made its Broadway debut in 1941 and ran for more than 1,400 performances. A film adaptation of "Arsenic" followed three years after its Broadway run, with Cary Grant as Brewster.

Beatniks originally planned to bring "Arsenic" to the stage in June.

"It's a wonderful, heartwarming, crazy comedy," said Johnson, who is directing "Arsenic" with Linda Slankard. "It's a classic comedy with wonderful texture to it. We're playing it in the early 40s and there is some humor and situational stuff that is specific to that time period. It's a fun piece and there's a lot of rich characters in it."

"It's a nice comedy, and we can use a little comedy now, I think," he added.

Jacob Herr is Brewster in Beatniks' production of "Arsenic." He is joined onstage by Diana Smoot and Erin Sharpe, who are alternating performances during the play's two weekend run as Brewster's fiancée, Elaine Harper, Bonnie Johnson and Diana Rowland as murderous aunts Abby and Martha Brewster, respectively and Thomas Knoerzer as delusional brother Teddy Brewster.

Beatniks has followed best practices in their work to bring "Arsenic" to the stage. Audience members will be required to wear a mask and seating will be socially distant.

"We're being cautious in all of our efforts," Johnson said. "We're going to do everything possible to thwart this thing and keep this under control. That said, if somebody in our cast pops up with (COVID-19), that will be the end (of the play's run)."

Additionally, reservations for Beatniks' "Arsenic" are required.

Next up for Beatniks on Conkey is its annual "Beatniks Babes and Boys Christmas" show, scheduled for Dec. 5-6.

FYI

“Arsenic and Old Lace” runs at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 9-10 and 16-17; 2 p.m. Oct. 11 and 18 at Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. Cost is $15. Call 219-852-0848 or visit BEATNIKSONCONKEY.COM.

