Beatniks reopens after pandemic shutdown with live 'Arsenic and Old Lace'

Rip Johnson, co-founder of Hammond's Beatniks on Conkey and co-director of "Arsenic and Old Lace," said getting his cast and crew back on stage after more than six months has been a communal effort.

"We are so grateful to Hammond Community Theatre, the city of Hammond and our friends, through fundraisers that they've held for us, to help Beatniks to continue to exist during the pandemic," he said. "The generosity we have experienced has been extraordinary, for all the love that been shown to Beatniks and the Beatniks crew."

Opening Oct. 9 and running through Oct. 18, "Arsenic" is the tale of Mortimer Brewster, an arts critic who must contend with his deranged family. This includes a pair of aunts who murder elderly men with batches of poisonous wine, a brother who has also taken to murder and another brother who thinks he is Theodore Roosevelt.

"Arsenic" was penned by American playwright Joseph Kesserling. The play made its Broadway debut in 1941 and ran for more than 1,400 performances. A film adaptation of "Arsenic" followed three years after its Broadway run, with Cary Grant as Brewster.

Beatniks originally planned to bring "Arsenic" to the stage in June.