Bonnie Johnson, co-director of Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey’s “The Vagina Monologues,” has an idea why the theater mainstay has resonated for performers and audiences for the last two-plus decades.
“Anyone that’s involved in the show usually has a reason to be there,” she said. “It could be because something has happened to them in the past. It could be something that happened to their sisters or to their friends. There’s so many different ways you can be involved. A lot of the same people come out to see the show year after year because they’re passionate about it as well.”
The show runs Feb. 23 and 24. “Monologues” is a series of stories culled together and brought to life by American writer Eve Ensler. Based on more than 200 interviews with women of all ages and from around the globe, “Monologues” made its debut in 2006 and took home the Obie Award for Best New Play that year.
Since then, the play has been staged around the world. It is staged in partnership with Ensler’s V-Day Foundation to raise awareness of womens’ issues. In the two decades-plus since its debut, Ensler has added interviews and monologues to her continuously evolving show.
Save for last year, Beatniks has brought “Monologues” to its stage for each of the last 11 years it has been open.
“She changes something every year,” said Johnson, who is directing “Monologues” with Christina Biancardi. “There’s always something new at the end of the show. This year, she didn’t write it. She wanted (the theater companies) to write it, to go out there and get interviews and talk to people, and I’m excited to present that to our audiences.”
“Monologues” stagings also provide theater companies the opportunity to contribute to their communities. As with previous years, proceeds from Beatniks’ 2019 “Monologues” will go to the Haven House of Hammond. Silent auctions are scheduled after each performance with proceeds going to Haven House.
“They do a fabulous job over there of helping people, victims of domestic violence,” Johnson said. “We’re always trying to collect things and help them out in any way we can.”
Seven Region-based thesps – Arielle Henry, Jennifer Stevens, Abigail Michelle, Lisa Walters, Lori Kokos, Millie Arocho and Kristi Peterson – are providing their talent to Beatniks’ “Monologues” along with Johnson and Biancardi.
Due to adult language and situations, “The Vagina Monologues” is not recommended for young or sensitive audiences.
Beatniks’ next production, “One Helluva Ride,” is scheduled to run March 23 and 24.