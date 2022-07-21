Beloved Tale: Ross Summer Music Theatre presents 'Beauty and the Beast'

It's a favorite story for all ages. And it's coming to the Region once again courtesy of Ross Summer Music Theatre.

Ross Summer Music Theatre and M&M Productions will present "Disney's Beauty and The Beast" beginning July 22 at Reinhart Auditorium at Merrillville High School. Performances will also be held July 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31.

"Beauty and The Beast" tells the beloved tale of Belle and the prince who's been turned into a Beast and how the power of true love can transform lives.

"We wanted to do something that families can come to together," said Mike Reinhart, who is the director and technical director of the production. He said, after going through the pandemic, he's happy that live theater productions are back.

"Beauty and the Beast" is still one of our best shows," Mike Reinhart said, adding they did a production of the popular musical back in 2006 and 2017.

The productions launched by Ross Music Summer Theatre have always been a family endeavor and they still are. Mike's wife Melinda performs as Mrs. Potts in the show, also works on the costumes and various other tasks. Their son Jacob Reinhart takes on the role of The Beast and son Lucas is Gaston in the production. Mike's sister-in-law operates the concession stand which is actually called Gaston's Tavern and features an assortment of entrees and goodies themed to the show.

Ross Music Theatre was established 59 years ago by Mike's parents Jerry and Margilee Reinhart, who have both passed away.

"Fifty-nine years ago, dad was trying to find something for high school kids to do during the summer," he said. So, the idea of having a summer musical was born.

Mike Reinhart said cast and crew members for the show come from various parts of the Region and it's a real community effort. He said there are a little more than 100 people involved with the show, including cast, crew, orchestra members and concession workers.

Jacob Reinhart said he looks forward to being involved with this show again. He said the last time he was in it was in 2017. Since the pandemic shut everything down, he said he missed being involved in the live productions.

"We had a year without performances. You don't realize the things you miss until they're gone," Jacob Reinhart said.

Jacob Reinhart said Ross Music Theatre personnel are glad to be able to bring back live theater to the area.

He said a great number of members from the community regularly get involved in the theater's summer productions. A variety of ages star in the show.

Jacob Reinhart said it's important for the theater group to bring both beloved and new stories to audiences. He said musical theater is a special way of entertaining people and making audiences feel good.

"My granddad used to have a motto: He wanted people to leave happy," Jacob Reinhart said.

"We've put a lot of effort into the production," Jacob Reinhart said. "And everyone in the cast wears multiple hats."

Mike Reinhart said "Beauty and The Beast" is a "magical" tale. "There are many special effects and a 20-piece orchestra in our production," he said. "It's a treat for the eyes and the ears."

He added he hopes audiences take away the joy of seeing a live production and the opportunity of experiencing that with other theater fans.

FYI: "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. July 22, 23, 29 and 30 and at 3 p.m. July 24 and 31 at Reinhart Auditorium at Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place, Merrillville. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for senior citizens and students; and $8 for children under 12 in advance. On the day of performance, tickets are $15 for adults; $12 for senior citizens and students; and $8 for children under 12. Call 219-413-1213.