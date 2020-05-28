Big art, small package: Tiny plays offered to stage at home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The task facing playwright Tito Livas was intense: Write a new play in a few days that could be read alone or aloud with friends. Don't worry if it's too crazy. Oh, and make it 10 minutes or less.

Livas is part of a national initiative called “ Play at Home,” a push by not-for-profit theater companies from New York to California to keep people connected to live theater. He wrote about insects and the good work they do.

“They said to be as dreamy as you can and I was like, ‘All right. Here comes a giant dragonfly, here comes a giant bird! We’re going to change the scope of everything,’” he said.

The initiative works like this: Theaters commission playwrights to write a new micro-work for $500. Those plays are then offered free online so people can download them to perform at home or via video chat with relatives and friends. This week, “Play at Home” crossed a milestone with 100 commissions.

Stephanie Ybarra, the artistic director of Baltimore Center Stage, came up with the idea, hoping that the more people experience plays, the more they will want to go see one. “I’m in love with the idea that the playwright is speaking directly to their audience,” she said.