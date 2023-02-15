A charming and poignant show will surely be reeling in audiences during its engagement at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire.

"Big Fish," which opened Marriott Theatre's new season recently, runs to March 19.

The production tells the story of traveling salesman Edward Bloom, who has a penchant for telling tall tales, and his relationship with his son Will. Will strives to understand what his father is all about as the audience watches the relationship develop and change through the years via the use of flashbacks and Edward's tales.

It's a poignant and charming show with plenty of bittersweet and touching moments. "Big Fish," which features a book by John August and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, is based on the 2003 film of the same name and a novel by Daniel Wallace.

Marriott's stellar production is choreographed by Henry Godinez. It features choreography by Tommy Rapley.

Starring as Edward Bloom in the show is Alexander Gemignani, who brings much joy and heart to the character. Heidi Kettering is also a standout in her role as Edward's wife Sandra Bloom. Michael Kurowski, as son Will, showcases good chemistry with Gemignani as the son tries to relate to his dad.

Also starring in the show are Lydia Burke, Brandon Dahlquist, William Daly, Archer Geye, Lucy Godinez, Christopher Kale Jones, Emma Rosenthal, Allison Sill, Ayana Strutz and Jonah D. Winston.

"Big Fish" features a wonderful score filled with a blend of catchy and heartfelt tunes. Among song highlights are "Be The Hero," "Stranger," "Magic in the Man," "Time Stops," "Daffodils," "The River Between Us," "Start Over" and "How It Ends."

This show proves a good choice for the entire family.

FYI: "Big Fish" runs to March 19 at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. Tickets range from $59 to $64. Student, senior and military discounts are available. Reservations strongly recommended. Call 847-634-0200 or visit MarriottTheatre.com.

Close 1 of 8 Taking bows Cast members and understudies of "Six" take bows during the Curtain Call on opening night at CIBC Theatre in Chicago. Opening Night joy Cast members of "Six" are pictured during the Opening Night Curtain Call. Jasmine Forsberg Jasmine Forsberg portrays Jane Seymour in "Six." Didi Romero Didi Romero portrays Katherine Howard in "Six." Gabriela Carrillo Gabriela Carrillo performs as Catherine Parr in "Six." Storm and Didi Storm Lever, left, and Didi Romero belt out a tune in "Six" in Chicago. Cast members and understudies Cast members and understudies joined together on stage during the Chicago Curtain Call of "Six." Musician Female musicians make up the "Six" band called The Ladies in Waiting. Curtain Call for 'Six' 1 of 8 Taking bows Cast members and understudies of "Six" take bows during the Curtain Call on opening night at CIBC Theatre in Chicago. Opening Night joy Cast members of "Six" are pictured during the Opening Night Curtain Call. Jasmine Forsberg Jasmine Forsberg portrays Jane Seymour in "Six." Didi Romero Didi Romero portrays Katherine Howard in "Six." Gabriela Carrillo Gabriela Carrillo performs as Catherine Parr in "Six." Storm and Didi Storm Lever, left, and Didi Romero belt out a tune in "Six" in Chicago. Cast members and understudies Cast members and understudies joined together on stage during the Chicago Curtain Call of "Six." Musician Female musicians make up the "Six" band called The Ladies in Waiting.