It's time once again for the Region to be mesmerized by the magic of the circus arts.
Orak Shrine Circus will descend on the Hammond Civic Center for performances Nov. 23 through 25. High wire acts, clowns, jugglers, various animals including the elephants and others will perform in the 55th edition of the Carden International Circus. Carden International Circus is the presenter of the Orak Shrine Circus.
"This is the biggest show (of its type) in the country," said Brian LaPalme, ringmaster for Carden International Circus. He said, with many circuses going away and closing down, audience members aren't able to see too many of these exciting acts anymore in such a large multi-ring setting.
And with the current ban on elephant acts in various states, LaPalme said, there aren't many places, other than this circus, to see the elephants.
The Hammond engagment of the circus, this year, is a monumental one for LaPalme.
"This is my last year as a ringmaster. I end my career in Hammond," LaPalme said, during a recent phone interview. "My head is still not together on it," he said, adding he's bittersweet and sad about it.
"The circus is not a job. It's a complete lifestyle," he said. LaPalme, who was raised in Willimantic, Connecticut, said he's been a ringmaster for 42 years.
"As I leave Hammond for the last time on Sunday, it'll be the last time I leave a circus lot," LaPalme said.
During a past interview, LaPalme said the circus shows are exciting. "I like being in front of a different audience every night," he said. LaPalme, a magician who's been involved with magic his whole life, said he began working with the circus right out of high school.
According to LaPalme, the circus is unique because it offers various levels of excitement when it comes to live entertainment.
"When you're at the circus, you're clapping (and cheering) and you're truly engaged," LaPalme said, during a past interview.
What acts has he found most interesting through the years? "My favorite act has always been the elephants," LaPalme said. "They're such big, beautiful creatures."
After LaPalme's ringmaster career ends this weekend, he said he'll go back to performing as a magician for various events and shows.